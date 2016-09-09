Republican incumbents cling to Senate leads in four states, poll shows

Story highlights Portman leads by 11 points

Toomey leads by just 1 point

Washington (CNN) Several Republican senators in competitive reelection races are leading their Democratic challengers, according to a poll released Friday, giving the GOP some hope that the party can maintain its control of the Senate.

Marco Rubio of Florida, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania all edge out their Democratic challengers by margins ranging from 1 to 11 points, according to a Quinnipiac University survey.

Rubio, who is facing Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy in November, leads 50% to 43%.

Burr, who is trying to beat back a surprisingly strong challenge from former state legislator Deborah Ross, is winning by 6 points, 49% to 43%.

Portman, an Ohio senator who has opened a wide lead on former Gov. Ted Strickland in recent surveys, is inching out even further ahead -- by 11 points, 51% to 40%, in Quinnipiac's poll.

