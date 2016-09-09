Poll: Economic outlook best in 9 years

Story highlights The poll also showed that President Barack Obama continues to have majority approval ratings

Traditionally, good economic feelings would bode well for the incumbent president's party in November

Washington (CNN) Americans are more positive about the nation's economy than they have been in nine years, according to a new CNN/ORC poll.

In a reflection of rising optimism, 53% of Americans say economic conditions in the US are good, up from the 45% who felt that way in June. It's the highest number since September 2007, before the 2008 economic collapse.

The poll also showed that President Barack Obama continues to have majority approval ratings, at 51%. His approval rating has been at or above 50% since February, the longest stretch of his presidency since his first year in office.

The 51% is down 3 points since the Democratic National Convention.

Obama has a 50% approval rating on the economy, but only 44% approve of his handling of terrorism and 37% of his handling of ISIS.

Read More