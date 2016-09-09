Navy sailor sits for anthem in solidarity with Kaepernick

Story highlights A sailor at a naval base in Florida is facing possible punishment

The Navy requires service members to stand during the anthem

Washington (CNN) A US Navy sailor who posted a video of herself sitting in protest during the national anthem at a Florida military base could face punishment after her post went viral this week.

The unidentified African-American sailor said in the video that she was sitting in support of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose kneeling protests of the anthem have sparked a national uproar.

"I am sitting down. My butt is on the chair. I'm really scared, y'all. I'm really scared, I'm not gonna lie," the sailor says in the video.

The Navy has identified the sailor, who is training at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, but will not publicly identify her, a spokeswoman said Friday.

Read More