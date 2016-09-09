Story highlights Minnesota is a reliably Democratic state

Minnesota's Republican Party called the lawsuit "frivolous"

Washington (CNN) Democratic officials in Minnesota are trying to oust Donald Trump from the state's ballot on a technicality.

The state's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party filed a petition Thursday with the state's supreme court saying the state GOP did not choose alternate electors at the state convention and then only cleared that up by doing so in private.

"At no time thereafter did the State Republican Party hold a 'convention' called and held under the supervision of the State Republican Central Committee during which delegates nominated alternate presidential electors," reads the document, which was obtained by CNN. "Instead, the State Republican Party's leadership ignored state law."

Minnesota is a reliably Democratic state, having last voted for a Republican when Richard Nixon won re-election in 1972.

Electors submitted to the state's secretary of state are the people who will officially cast Minnesota's votes for president. Trump only made the ballot at the last minute thanks to a late scramble by state Republicans who discovered that their nominee was not yet on the ballot.

Read More