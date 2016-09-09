Louie Gohmert: Hillary Clinton 'mentally impaired'

Story highlights Gohmert was invoking conspiracy theories about Clinton's health that have been debunked

The Republican was speaking at the Value Voters Summit

Washington (CNN) Rep. Louie Gohmert dove fully into health conspiracies about Hillary Clinton on Friday, declaring the Democratic presidential nominee "mentally impaired" multiple times.

The Texas Republican was speaking at the Value Voters Summit, an annual gathering of social conservatives in Washington. He was telling a story about not taking the easy route in Congress, when he quipped: "When you look at the kind of people running for president, no-brainers are a good thing now."

But while that comment seemed to include Republican Donald Trump, he attacked Clinton's health exclusively.

"A true believer does what Jesus did ... you don't make fun of people who are impaired, have special needs, and whether you like her or not, Hillary Clinton's made clear, she is mentally impaired," Gohmert joked, to some laughter from the crowd.

