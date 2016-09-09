Story highlights
- As recently as Tuesday, Trump avoided saying that Obama was born in the US
- Hillary Clinton has portrayed Trump's past questioning of Obama as racially motivated
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump's campaign manager insisted Friday that the candidate no longer questions President Barack Obama's birthplace, though Trump himself remains silent on the issue.
Kellyanne Conway told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" that the so-called birther controversy is over, following similar comments from Trump supporter and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to that effect.
"He believes President Obama was born here," Conway said of Trump. "I was born in Camden, by the way, New Jersey. He was born in Hawaii."
Trump has been one of the biggest proponents of repeatedly debunked theories about Obama's place of birth, which prompted the President to release his birth certificate showing he was born in the US.
As recently as Tuesday, Trump declined to say Obama was born in the US.
But Conway was unequivocal.
"There's no question to me he was born in the United States, but he's not been a particularly successful President, and that's what this campaign is about," Conway said.
Asked why Trump doesn't say it himself, Conway replied: "You have to ask him."
The birther issue has come up again on the campaign because it has been a problem for Trump in the African-American community. Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and her former opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, have denounced Trump's past questioning of Obama as racially motivated, using that on the trail to portray Trump as bigoted.
One of Trump's top surrogates, Ben Carson, told CNN on Tuesday that it would be a "good idea" for Trump to apologize for his past birther comments.
On Tuesday night, Trump was asked about it by Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, ducking the opportunity to outright state that Obama was born in the US. Trump said he had "no idea" if his comments were hurting him with African-Americans.
"I don't even talk about it anymore," Trump said. "I don't think so," he added of whether the comments hurting him.
Giuliani said on MSNBC on Thursday that Trump now believes Obama was born in the US.
"He has told me that he is proud of the fact that he finally got Obama to produce his birth certificate," Giuliani said.