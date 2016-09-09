Story highlights As recently as Tuesday, Trump avoided saying that Obama was born in the US

Hillary Clinton has portrayed Trump's past questioning of Obama as racially motivated

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager insisted Friday that the candidate no longer questions President Barack Obama's birthplace, though Trump himself remains silent on the issue.

Kellyanne Conway told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" that the so-called birther controversy is over, following similar comments from Trump supporter and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to that effect.

"He believes President Obama was born here," Conway said of Trump. "I was born in Camden, by the way, New Jersey. He was born in Hawaii."

Trump has been one of the biggest proponents of repeatedly debunked theories about Obama's place of birth, which prompted the President to release his birth certificate showing he was born in the US.

Read More