Clinton to Trump: My military endorsements are bigger than yours

Story highlights Clinton has sought to disqualify Trump's ability to handle national security and military issues

Trump recently announced that 88 retired military figures backed his campaign

White Plains, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign Friday touted 110 endorsements from former military leaders, 15 more than they had before Clinton and Donald Trump headlined a forum of military service and national security.

Clinton and her top aides have sought to disqualify Trump's ability to handle national security and military issues, questioning his temperament and qualifications. After Trump touted 88 retired military figures backing his campaign earlier this week, Clinton's campaign has sought to keep the upper hand, noting her growing list of endorsements.

Clinton joked with reporters this week that she has more flag officers backing her campaign, adding, "but who is counting?"

"Here is what is important, I now have more endorsements from retired flag officers than any Democrat other than an incumbent president has ever had," Clinton said. "Compared to where Trump is where both Romney and McCain were, they had between 300 and 500. I am doing better than any Democrat, he is doing worse than recent Republicans. So I am proud of the people who are supporting me."

