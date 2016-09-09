Giuliani says Trump dropped birther theory

Story highlights Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that Donald Trump believes that the President is a US citizen

Trump raised questions about Obama's citizenship during his 2012 reelection campaign

(CNN) Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that Donald Trump does believe President Barack Obama was born in the United States, seeking to end criticism of the Republican presidential nominee for his ongoing refusal to put the issue to rest.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Hardball with Chris Matthews," the former New York City mayor was asked whether Trump still believes the incendiary claims about Obama's citizenship that, in part, fueled his entrance into politics. Giuliani spoke for Trump, saying he now accepts the legitimacy of Obama's presidency.

"Donald Trump believes now that (Obama) was born in the United States," Giuliani said. "I believe it. He believes it. We all believe it. It took a long time to get out."

Giuliani was pressed by the host on whether he had actually spoken to Trump about the issue.

"As per Donald Trump," he told Matthews. "He has told me that he is proud of the fact that he finally got Obama to produce his birth certificate."

