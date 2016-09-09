Poll: Independents like third-party ads better than Clinton, Trump ads

Story highlights Gary Johnson and Jill Stein trail in public opinion polls

But their TV ads have an effect on viewers

(CNN) Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson may have had a rough 24 hours following comments he made regarding the Syrian city of Aleppo, but third party candidates have managed to have some good luck with at least one audience in a recent poll.

A survey from the advertising assessment firm Ace Metrix asked people to watch and rate political ads from presidential candidates from across the spectrum, and the results revealed the ones in support of Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein appear to be some of the most effective ads in this election.

The company asked more than 500 people in an online panel to watch and rate ads on a number of criteria -- such as whether they believe the ad's claims and whether it impacts who they'll vote for -- as the company has for each ad released in this year's presidential campaign.

Survey-takers at the center of the political spectrum rated Stein's minute-long ad, titled "Terrible," the most effective political ad released in August, according to the Ace Metrix data.

The spot lays out a central plank of her platform: "A green new deal will create 20 million jobs, halt climate change and make wars for oil obsolete."

