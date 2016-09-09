Story highlights "I take complete responsibility," Johnson said of his gaffe

Johnson added that North Korea is the biggest threat facing the world today

Washington (CNN) Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson said Friday he should have known what "Aleppo" was when asked earlier this week.

"I take complete responsibility. I'm running for president of the United States. Look, I should have known what he was talking about," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"We weren't even talking about it in the context of anything, but that said ... Aleppo is the epicenter of what is happening in Syria."

MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Mike Barnicle asked Johnson on Thursday what he would do about Aleppo, a major city in Syria that's been engulfed by the nation's civil war and the refugee crisis.

Johnson paused and said: "And what is Aleppo?"

Read More