Story highlights The funds are a surprising infusion of cash

Dustin Moskovitz has never before been active in politics

(CNN) In a late and likely consequential move, a co-founder of Facebook is donating $20 million of his fortune to Democratic coffers in a bid to help defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The funds are a surprising infusion of cash from an individual who has never before been active in politics.

Dustin Moskovitz, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur with a net worth of more than $10 billion, announced early Friday that he and his wife would make a historically large donation to a half-dozen Democratic groups. The donations, once issued, will make Moskovitz the third most generous donor in the 2016 campaign.

He is a supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"This decision was not easy, particularly because we have reservations about anyone using large amounts of money to influence elections," Moskovitz and his wife, Cari Tuna, wrote in a post on Medium. "We hope these efforts make it a little more likely that Secretary Clinton is able to pursue the agenda she's outlined, and serve as a signal to the Republican Party that by running this kind of campaign — one built on fear and hostility — and supporting this kind of candidate, they compel people to act in response."

Read More