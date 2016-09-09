Warren: Trump is tapping into real anger

Story highlights "The way I see this is that Donald Trump has tapped into something that's real," Warren said

Warren slammed Republicans over the failed Zika bill

Washington (CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she understands why Republican nominee Donald Trump's tone in the election might appeal to "angry" voters -- but she insists his solutions won't work if they're implemented.

"The way I see this is that Donald Trump has tapped into something that's real," she told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "He's tapped into how angry people feel about that, rightly angry. The thing is Donald Trump's so-called solution just heads us in the wrong direction."

The Massachusetts senator, who has endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president and is an outspoken critic of Trump, said that his method of campaigning has pinned dissatisfied voters against other groups in the country.

"It's them," she said, imitating Trump's rhetoric. "It's the people who don't look like you. It's the people who don't worship like you. It's about immigrants, it's about Mexicans, it's about women, it's about everybody else. It's about them. Donald Trump is about turning people against each other."

Read More