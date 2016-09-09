Trump: Clinton could shoot somebody and not be arrested

Story highlights "She could walk into this arena right now and shoot somebody with 20,000 people watching," Trump said

Trump earlier this year said he could "shoot somebody" and not lose voters

Pensacola, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump said Friday that Hillary Clinton could "shoot somebody" in public and avoid prosecution -- echoing a phrase he once used to describe his electoral invulnerability.

The Republican nominee's comments here came as he slammed Clinton's handling of classified information during her time as secretary of state and lamented federal authorities' decision not to charge Clinton after concluding a lengthy investigation.

"She's being so protected. She could walk into this arena right now and shoot somebody with 20,000 people watching," Trump said mimicking a gun with his hand, "right smack in the middle of the heart and she wouldn't be prosecuted, OK?"

Trump held his rally Friday in an arena with a listed capacity of 10,000 people. The "shoot somebody" line wasn't in Trump's prepared remarks.

The FBI recommended against any charges after concluding a lengthy investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state and the Justice Department heeded that recommendation.

