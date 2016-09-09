11 of Trump's most outrageous 'birther' claims

In 2011, Trump emerged as one of the fringe movement's leaders, repeatedly seeking to cast doubt on President Barack Obama's citizenship and legitimacy in office. Asked recently about his role in promoting the racially charged smear, Trump went uncharacteristically mum.

"I don't talk about it because if I talk about that, your whole thing will be about that," he told reporters this week. "So I don't talk about it."

In an interview Friday on CNN's "New Day," Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told Chris Cuomo that Trump "believes President Obama was born here." One of his top advisers, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, said the same.

But for now, all we have from Trump himself is a laundry list of birther declarations. Here are 11:

1. "I have people that have been studying [Obama's birth certificate] and they cannot believe what they're finding ... I would like to have him show his birth certificate, and can I be honest with you, I hope he can. Because if he can't, if he can't, if he wasn't born in this country, which is a real possibility ... then he has pulled one of the great cons in the history of politics."

2. "Why doesn't he show his birth certificate? There's something on that birth certificate that he doesn't like."

3. "His grandmother in Kenya said, 'Oh, no, he was born in Kenya and I was there and I witnessed the birth.' She's on tape. I think that tape's going to be produced fairly soon. Somebody is coming out with a book in two weeks, it will be very interesting."

4. "An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud."

5. "How amazing, the State Health Director who verified copies of Obama's 'birth certificate' died in plane crash today. All others lived."

6. "He's spent millions of dollars trying to get away from this issue. Millions of dollars in legal fees trying to get away from this issue. And I'll tell you what, I brought it up, just routinely, and all of a sudden a lot facts are emerging and I'm starting to wonder myself whether or not he was born in this country."

7. "He doesn't have a birth certificate, or if he does, there's something on that certificate that is very bad for him. Now, somebody told me -- and I have no idea if this is bad for him or not, but perhaps it would be -- that where it says 'religion,' it might have 'Muslim.' And if you're a Muslim, you don't change your religion, by the way."

8. "He didn't know he was running for president, so he told the truth. The literary agent wrote down what he said ... He said he was born in Kenya and raised in Indonesia ... Now they're saying it was a mistake. Just like his Kenyan grandmother said he was born in Kenya, and she pointed down the road to the hospital, and after people started screaming at her, she said, 'Oh, I mean Hawaii.' Give me a break."

9. "A lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate. ... Many people do not think it was authentic. His mother was not in the hospital. There are many other things that came out. And frankly if you would report it accurately I think you'd probably get better ratings than you're getting."

10 "Was it a birth certificate? You tell me. Some people say that was not his birth certificate. Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't. I'm saying I don't know. Nobody knows."

11. "Who knows about Obama? ... Who knows, who knows? Who cares right now?... I have my own theory on Obama. Someday I will write a book, I will do another book, and it will do very successfully."