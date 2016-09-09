Newly released photos show how close Bill Clinton once was with Trump

Story highlights The photographs are a reminder of the families' past relationship

Washington (CNN) The Clinton Presidential Library released photos Friday featuring former President Bill Clinton interacting jovially with Donald Trump, a reminder of how close the Clinton and Trump families were before they ran against each other for the presidency.

One photo shows Clinton and Trump with their arms around two women: Melania Knauss, now Trump's wife, and a fourth woman, identified by Politico as Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kylie Bax, wearing a T-shirt with the Playboy bunny emblazoned across it.

The photographs from 2000 were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act filed by Politico

Before running for president as a Republican, Trump expressed considerable admiration for the Clinton family, and they have interacted socially for decades -- most prominently, Hillary Clinton was in attendance when Trump eventually married Melania in 2005.