Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Newly released photos show how close Bill Clinton once was with Trump

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 5:47 PM ET, Fri September 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This series of fives photos were taken in September 2000 at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. They were released by the Clinton Presidential Library on Friday, September 9.
Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
This series of fives photos were taken in September 2000 at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. They were released by the Clinton Presidential Library on Friday, September 9.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
The photographs from 2000 were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act filed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.politico.com/story/2016/09/new-photos-bill-clinton-trump-melania-227945&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Politico&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
The photographs from 2000 were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act filed by Politico.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
This photo includes Melania Knauss, now Trump&#39;s wife, and a fourth woman, identified by Politico as Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kylie Bax, wearing a T-shirt with the Playboy bunny emblazoned across it.
Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
This photo includes Melania Knauss, now Trump's wife, and a fourth woman, identified by Politico as Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kylie Bax, wearing a T-shirt with the Playboy bunny emblazoned across it.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Trump Clinton 4
Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Trump Clinton 5
Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
Hide Caption
5 of 7
These last two images were taken Friday, June, 16, 2000, at Trump Tower.
Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
These last two images were taken Friday, June, 16, 2000, at Trump Tower.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Trump Clinton 6
Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
Hide Caption
7 of 7
Trump Clinton 1Trump Clinton 2Trump Clinton 3Trump Clinton 4Trump Clinton 5Trump Clinton 7Trump Clinton 6

Story highlights

  • The photographs are a reminder of the families' past relationship
  • Bill and Hillary Clinton attended Trump's 2005 wedding

Washington (CNN)The Clinton Presidential Library released photos Friday featuring former President Bill Clinton interacting jovially with Donald Trump, a reminder of how close the Clinton and Trump families were before they ran against each other for the presidency.

One photo shows Clinton and Trump with their arms around two women: Melania Knauss, now Trump's wife, and a fourth woman, identified by Politico as Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kylie Bax, wearing a T-shirt with the Playboy bunny emblazoned across it.
    The photographs from 2000 were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act filed by Politico.
    Before running for president as a Republican, Trump expressed considerable admiration for the Clinton family, and they have interacted socially for decades -- most prominently, Hillary Clinton was in attendance when Trump eventually married Melania in 2005.