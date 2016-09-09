Critical counties: Watch Allegheny County, PA, in this election



Critical Counties is a CNN series exploring 11 counties around the country that chief national correspondent John King has identified as critical in the 2016 election. These counties could play an outsize role in the election and offer an instructive example of what the political parties have accomplished. Allegheny County is the second county in the series, which runs through Election Day. Read more: Last week's dive into Genesee County, Michigan

Washington (CNN) Pittsburgh was a treasure of the industrial age, and as the times have changed, so has it. This blue pocket of the post-industrial United States sits in Allegheny County, a hub of urban and suburban life in western Pennsylvania. Far from the liberal hub of Philadelphia in the east, this county is the heart of battleground Pennsylvania.

If Hillary Clinton scores a big victory here, it's a strong sign of her chances in this swing state. But if Trump sways this county, or turnout here is low, it could mean he takes Pennsylvania -- putting him a lot closer to overall victory.

Meet Allegheny County

What's going on

Here are a few of Allegheny's notable inventions, companies and people.

Representation

