Looking back at 9/11, Americans feel fear, anger, worry

Story highlights Several terrorist attacks have occurred on US soil in the past five years

Americans say they experience more anger and fear when they think about what happened 15 years ago

Go inside the chaos and courage of the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York in "9/11: Fifteen Years Later," airing Sunday, September 11, at 8p ET

Washington (CNN) Fifteen years after the 9/11 attacks, Americans are increasingly worried that terrorists will strike in the days around the anniversary, and they are more likely than five years ago to feel fear and anger when they think about what happened that day, according to a new CNN/ORC Poll.

Half of Americans say that acts of terrorism in the US in the days around September 11 this year are at least somewhat likely, up from 39% who felt that way around the 10th anniversary of the attacks in 2011.

The time between these two anniversaries has seen the rise of ISIS and several high-profile terrorist attacks both in the US and abroad. On US soil, those include the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, an attack on a military recruiting center in Tennessee and a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, by a couple who had self-radicalized. In Europe, terrorists have struck an airport in Brussels, several sites around Paris and a Bastille Day celebration in Nice in the last year alone.

The increased concern about new attacks comes as Americans say they experience more anger and fear when they think about what happened 15 years ago on 9/11. About three-quarters say they feel anger when they look back, about on par with the share who felt angry on the fifth anniversary but significantly above the 62% who said so at the 10th anniversary. A smaller share, 40%, say they feel fear when they think about 9/11, but that too is up from five years ago. Then, just 30% said they felt fearful when considering the terrorist attacks, a figure that stood at 44% in 2006.

Read More