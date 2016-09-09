The real message of Clint Eastwood's 'Sully'

Story highlights The new movie "Sully," about the Hudson River emergency landing reveals disorienting experience of being a sudden hero

Gene Seymour: In Clint Eastwood's telling, a simple act of professionalism is distorted through modern media lens

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and the Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer.

(CNN) You're pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger and everybody thinks you're a great man -- except you.

As Tom Hanks plays you in Clint Eastwood's new movie, "Sully," you act as though somebody else, some figment of the public's imagination, managed to land a crippled airliner on the ice-cold Hudson River and save the lives of everybody on board, including you.

Young women you've never met before rush up to hug and kiss you as if you're Santa Claus, minus the bulk and the beard. It's slowly dawning on you that from now until the day you die, every drink you ever order at every bar you enter will be on the house, even though you insist on paying anyway.

You run, walk, jog and sometimes stumble through Manhattan streets, seemingly implacable, but also confused. Who is this guy they're all toasting and cheering and clamoring after for interviews? It's as though you're living everybody else's dream, except yours.

In fact, every time you close your eyes, you wake up believing you could be far less a hero than the rest of the world believes, that there were so many ways things could have gone wrong.

