Liz and Steve Alderman's son, Peter Alderman, was killed during the 9/11 attacks. They are the co-founders of the Peter C. Alderman Foundation, an international agency that implements programs to strengthen mental health, recovery and resilience for communities devastated by violence and armed conflict. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) Our son Peter was murdered on 9/11. He was attending a conference at Windows on the World at the World Trade Center. He did not work in the building. He was one of the nearly 3,000 people who died 15 years ago on September 11, 2001.

Liz and Steve Alderman

No parent ever recovers from the loss of a child. We are no different. Since Peter's death at the age of 25, we have devoted the past 15 years to leaving a mark that Peter existed and that the world would be a better place because he had lived.

We have sought to pay tribute to our son, and confront our own unspeakable grief, by connecting with and supporting people who have also suffered devastating loss, no matter what their race or ethnicity, no matter where they live, and no matter what religion they practice. We learned early on that we are not alone. Suffering is universal.

By most estimates, there are over 1 billion people on this earth who have been exposed to or have directly experienced violent conflict. Many of them are desperately trying to make sense of their new reality and trying to learn what is necessary to survive. They live in places as familiar as New York, and as far away as Juba in South Sudan , Gulu Town in Northern Uganda and the refugee camps of Jordan , Lebanon and Northern Iraq . They are just like us, struggling to understand what has happened to them and struggling to get through every day.

When we hear politicians demonize religions, single out ethnicity, or resort to jingoistic talking points, it makes us more than cringe. We recoil in utter disgust. We know how violence, particularly armed violence, makes us all feel less than human, angry and, too often, more violent.

