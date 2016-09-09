Formula E: The 'laboratory' for tomorrow's urban transport

Story highlights Formula E spotlights hi-tech electric cars

India-based Mahindra one of 10 teams

Third season starts in Hong Kong on Oct 9

(CNN) The cars maybe slower than Formula One, and the sound they make is more of a squeal than a roar, but Formula E has plenty to shout about as it prepares for its third season.

With the first race set to run along Hong Kong's spectacular harborfront on October 9, and ePrix slated to run on the streets of Paris, New York and Marrakesh, the all-electric race series boasts glamorous destinations and a host of ex-F1 drivers -- including Nick Heidfeld and reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi.

The 200 kilowatt battery-powered cars also carry with them an important message about future city transport, say organizers, showcasing the latest technology that should eventually find its way into all electric road cars.

For India's Mahindra Racing team -- one of 10 constructors contesting the 2016-17 world championship -- Formula E isn't just a competition, it's a high-tech workshop.

"First of all, it's fun -- this is an exciting place to be," says Anand Mahindra, chairman and managing director of the Mumbai-based Mahindra Group.

