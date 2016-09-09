(CNN) Swiss luxury jewelry and watches company de Grisogono has acquired the world's most expensive rough diamond, the brand announced today at the opening of the Biennale des Antiquaires antique show in Paris.

Known as The Constellation, the diamond was purchased at a private Sotherby's auction by Dubai trading company Nemesis International for a record $63 million . It weighs 813 carats and measures 6 centimeters (2.4 inches) across. It first made headlines in November 2015 when it was pulled out of Karowe Mine in Botswana by the Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond.

Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds The "Aurora Green" is the largest Fancy Vivid green diamond ever sold at auction. The stone went under the hammer on May 31, 2016 at Christie's auction house in Hong Kong, selling for $16,818,983. Hide Caption 1 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds The world's largest blue diamond, an extremely rare gem known as "The Oppenheimer Blue", sold for $57.5 million at Christie's Geneva May 18, 2016, making it the most expensive diamond ever sold at auction. Hide Caption 2 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds The 14.62 carat Fancy Vivid stone is mounted on a platinum ring and flanked on either side by a trapeze-shaped diamond. Hide Caption 3 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds 'The Unique Pink' is the largest Fancy Vivid pink pear-shaped diamond to ever be offered at auction. Hide Caption 4 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds The diamond was sold for $31.6 million by Sotheby's, at an auction in Geneva. The price makes it the most expensive Fancy Vivid pink diamond to sell at auction.

Hide Caption 5 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds Cubic zirconia replicas of the original and a modern cut of the Kohinoor diamond, one of the oldest and most famous diamonds in the world.

Hide Caption 6 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds The De Beers Millennium Jewel 4 has broken auction records in Asia. Hide Caption 7 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds The stone sold for $31.8 million, which makes it the most expensive piece of jewelry sold at an auction in Asia. Hide Caption 8 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds Sotheby's auctioned this 9.54 carat ring it says belonged to child star Shirley Temple on April 19, 2016. Though it was expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, it failed to sell. Hide Caption 9 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds This 12.03-carat blue diamond fetched $48.4 million at auction on November 11, 2015. It was previously the world's most expensive price-per-carat diamond sold. Hide Caption 10 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds The fancy, vivid blue diamond was discovered in South Africa in January last year. Hide Caption 11 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds In recent years, other high-value diamonds have hit the auction block. The 59.60-carat oval cut pink diamond known as "The Pink Star," went for $80 million at a 2013 Sotheby's auction. However, after the buyer defaulted on payment, it was returned to Sotheby's. Hide Caption 12 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds This 118.28 oval white diamond became the largest sold at auction when it went for $30.6 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2013. Hide Caption 13 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds In April 2015, a 100-carat, emerald cut, D color, internally flawless diamond -- the largest of its clarity and cut to ever be shown at auction -- sold for $22 million. Hide Caption 14 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds The 76.02-carat 400-year-old Archduke Joseph diamond set a new record for price per carat for a colorless diamond in 2012, when it sold for $21.5 million at a Christie's auction. Hide Caption 15 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds In 2010, Hong Kong's largest jewelry retailer, Chow Tai Fook, bought one of the world's largest rough diamonds for $35.3 million. Hide Caption 16 of 17 Photos: A look at some of the world's most famous diamonds Jeweler Wallace Chan and a team of craftsman worked 47,000 hours to transform the stone it into this piece , which Chai Tai Fook estimates could be worth $200 million. Hide Caption 17 of 17

"(This is) the first time we've taken such a historic stone and had full creative freedom to do what we want with it," said de Grisogono CEO John Leitao in Paris, adding that the brand planned to transform Constellation into "a stone that rivals the crown jewels."

Fit for a princess

De Grisogono founder Fawaz Gruosi, recognized as the creative visionary behind the brand, referred to the stone alternately as his "princess," "his collaborator" and "his woman." But he admits their relationship can be complicated.

