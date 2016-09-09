Breaking News

Swiss jewelers de Grisogono acquire world's most expensive rough diamond

By Harshadha Balasubramanian, for CNN

Updated 9:33 AM ET, Sat September 10, 2016

(CNN)Swiss luxury jewelry and watches company de Grisogono has acquired the world's most expensive rough diamond, the brand announced today at the opening of the Biennale des Antiquaires antique show in Paris.

Known as The Constellation, the diamond was purchased at a private Sotherby's auction by Dubai trading company Nemesis International for a record $63 million. It weighs 813 carats and measures 6 centimeters (2.4 inches) across. It first made headlines in November 2015 when it was pulled out of Karowe Mine in Botswana by the Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond.
The "Aurora Green" is the largest Fancy Vivid green diamond ever sold at auction. The stone went under the hammer on May 31, 2016 at Christie's auction house in Hong Kong, selling for $16,818,983.
The "Aurora Green" is the largest Fancy Vivid green diamond ever sold at auction. The stone went under the hammer on May 31, 2016 at Christie's auction house in Hong Kong, selling for $16,818,983.
The world's largest blue diamond, an extremely rare gem known as "The Oppenheimer Blue", sold for $57.5 million at Christie's Geneva May 18, 2016, making it the most expensive diamond ever sold at auction.
The world's largest blue diamond, an extremely rare gem known as "The Oppenheimer Blue", sold for $57.5 million at Christie's Geneva May 18, 2016, making it the most expensive diamond ever sold at auction.
The 14.62 carat Fancy Vivid stone is mounted on a platinum ring and flanked on either side by a trapeze-shaped diamond.
The 14.62 carat Fancy Vivid stone is mounted on a platinum ring and flanked on either side by a trapeze-shaped diamond.
'The Unique Pink' is the largest Fancy Vivid pink pear-shaped diamond to ever be offered at auction.
'The Unique Pink' is the largest Fancy Vivid pink pear-shaped diamond to ever be offered at auction.
The diamond was sold for $31.6 million by Sotheby's, at an auction in Geneva. The price makes it the most expensive Fancy Vivid pink diamond to sell at auction.
The diamond was sold for $31.6 million by Sotheby's, at an auction in Geneva. The price makes it the most expensive Fancy Vivid pink diamond to sell at auction.
Cubic zirconia replicas of the original and a modern cut of the Kohinoor diamond, one of the oldest and most famous diamonds in the world.
Cubic zirconia replicas of the original and a modern cut of the Kohinoor diamond, one of the oldest and most famous diamonds in the world.
The De Beers Millennium Jewel 4 has broken auction records in Asia.
The De Beers Millennium Jewel 4 has broken auction records in Asia.
The stone sold for $31.8 million, which makes it the most expensive piece of jewelry sold at an auction in Asia.
The stone sold for $31.8 million, which makes it the most expensive piece of jewelry sold at an auction in Asia.
Sotheby's auctioned this 9.54 carat ring it says belonged to child star Shirley Temple on April 19, 2016. Though it was expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, it failed to sell.
Sotheby's auctioned this 9.54 carat ring it says belonged to child star Shirley Temple on April 19, 2016. Though it was expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, it failed to sell.
This 12.03-carat blue diamond fetched $48.4 million at auction on November 11, 2015. It was previously the world's most expensive price-per-carat diamond sold.
This 12.03-carat blue diamond fetched $48.4 million at auction on November 11, 2015. It was previously the world's most expensive price-per-carat diamond sold.
The fancy, vivid blue diamond was discovered in South Africa in January last year.
The fancy, vivid blue diamond was discovered in South Africa in January last year.
In recent years, other high-value diamonds have hit the auction block. The 59.60-carat oval cut pink diamond known as "The Pink Star," went for $80 million at a 2013 Sotheby's auction. However, after the buyer defaulted on payment, it was returned to Sotheby's.
In recent years, other high-value diamonds have hit the auction block. The 59.60-carat oval cut pink diamond known as "The Pink Star," went for $80 million at a 2013 Sotheby's auction. However, after the buyer defaulted on payment, it was returned to Sotheby's.
This 118.28 oval white diamond became the largest sold at auction when it went for $30.6 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2013.
This 118.28 oval white diamond became the largest sold at auction when it went for $30.6 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2013.
In April 2015, a 100-carat, emerald cut, D color, internally flawless diamond -- the largest of its clarity and cut to ever be shown at auction -- sold for $22 million.
In April 2015, a 100-carat, emerald cut, D color, internally flawless diamond -- the largest of its clarity and cut to ever be shown at auction -- sold for $22 million.
The 76.02-carat 400-year-old Archduke Joseph diamond set a new record for price per carat for a colorless diamond in 2012, when it sold for $21.5 million at a Christie's auction.
The 76.02-carat 400-year-old Archduke Joseph diamond set a new record for price per carat for a colorless diamond in 2012, when it sold for $21.5 million at a Christie's auction.
In 2010, Hong Kong's largest jewelry retailer, Chow Tai Fook, bought one of the world's largest rough diamonds for $35.3 million.
In 2010, Hong Kong's largest jewelry retailer, Chow Tai Fook, bought one of the world's largest rough diamonds for $35.3 million.
Jeweler Wallace Chan and a team of craftsman worked 47,000 hours to transform the stone it into this piece, which Chai Tai Fook estimates could be worth $200 million.
Jeweler Wallace Chan and a team of craftsman worked 47,000 hours to transform the stone it into this piece, which Chai Tai Fook estimates could be worth $200 million.
"(This is) the first time we've taken such a historic stone and had full creative freedom to do what we want with it," said de Grisogono CEO John Leitao in Paris, adding that the brand planned to transform Constellation into "a stone that rivals the crown jewels."

    Fit for a princess

    De Grisogono founder Fawaz Gruosi, recognized as the creative visionary behind the brand, referred to the stone alternately as his "princess," "his collaborator" and "his woman." But he admits their relationship can be complicated.
    "I love her and I hate her," he said. "Love because something like this is so exceptional -- I could never dream to be able to have a stone like this in my own hands -- and hate her because I don't know how I'm going to dress her."
    Though the two maintain a constant dialogue ("I keep talking to her, asking what clothes she would like to wear"), Gruosi predicts it will be six to eight months before de Grisogono unveils the finished stone.
    "I had a lot of ideas in my head, but I didn't find the right dress to put to my princess," he said.
    "I really want to do something which is ready only to be presented to the king."