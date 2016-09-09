Cancer-stricken veteran hooks his dying wish

Story highlights Willhite is a Vietnam vet

He was a great fisherman in his day

(CNN) Navy vet Connie Willhite, cancer-stricken and dying, had just two small requests.

He wanted to be baptized to ensure he'd cross over to the next life in accordance with his religious beliefs.

And he wanted to go on one more fishing trip.

The baptism wasn't a problem. A veterans affairs chaplain performed the ritual.

The gear wasn't a problem. His cousin got the fishing tackle.

