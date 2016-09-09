CDC announces 4th superbug case in US patient

Story highlights CDC identifies a fourth US patient, a Connecticut child, with a bacteria resistant to the antibiotic of last resort

CDC says it anticipates this bug will be identified with increasing frequency

(CNN) Health officials have detected a potentially deadly superbug in a fourth US patient, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced today. In July, scientists identified a strain of Escherichia coli that the antibiotic of last resort cannot treat in a Connecticut pediatric patient.

The girl had traveled to the Caribbean and developed fever and bloody diarrhea on June 12, two days before returning to the US. During the illness, the child made outpatient visits to a clinic and once to an emergency room, but did not require hospitalization.

"She had traveler's diarrhea, probably a parasitic infection, given some of the symptoms, and per normal clinical procedures, they did a stool culture," explained Maroya Spalding Walters, CDC epidemiologist and a co-author of the report. One of the organisms they detected during this stool culture was E. coli containing the mcr-1 gene, which causes resistance to a class of antibiotic drugs known as polymyxins. That class of drugs includes colistin, the medicine doctors use when an infection does not respond to other drugs.

Surprisingly, the E. coli containing the mcr-1 gene was non-pathogenic. It was another bacteria that caused the girl's diarrhea, said Walters.

More cases anticipated

