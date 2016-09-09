This is the devastating effect of heroin that police want you to see

(CNN) An Ohio police department says it made the decision to release a set of graphic photos to drive home the devastating effects of heroin addiction and the toll it takes on families.

The photos show a man and woman passed out in the front seats of a car with a child sitting in the back.

"We feel we need to be a voice for the children caught up in this horrible mess."

The traffic stop

The photographs, which the department posted with a graphic warning on its Facebook page, are from a traffic stop earlier this week.

When Officer Kevin Thompson approached the driver, James Acord, who was erratically weaving back and forth between lanes, he noticed the man's head "bobbing back and forth his speech was almost unintelligible."

Thompson said Acord was trying to tell him that he was taking the woman passed out in the front passenger seat, Rhonda Pasek, to the hospital. But immediately afterward, the driver lost consciousness -- and Thompson noticed a little boy in the back of the car.

"This child can't speak for himself but we are hopeful his story can convince another user to think twice about injecting this poison while having a child in their custody," the Facebook post read.

The effects of overdose

The boy turned out to be Pasek's 4-year-old son.

The officer noticed she was starting to turn blue. He called emergency services who administered Narcan, an opiate reversal agent that can save the life of someone acutely overdosing.

According to court documents, Acord pled guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired and endangering a child. Pasek pled not guilty to endangering a child, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Her case is still open.

The boy was taken to children's services.

The photographs

"We are well aware that some may be offended by these images and for that we are truly sorry, but it is time that the non drug using public sees what we are now dealing with on a daily basis," the department said.

"The poison known as heroin has taken a strong grip on many communities not just ours, the difference is we are willing to fight this problem until it's gone and if that means we offend a few people along the way we are prepared to deal with that."