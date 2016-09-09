Story highlights The DNA of bacteria that cause bubonic plague has been found in skeletons from an ancient mass burial ground

The skeletons are thought to be of people who died in the Great Plague of London

(CNN) In 1665, the Great Plague of London killed more than 75,000 people in the space of a year, almost a quarter of the city's population back then. It caused 8,000 deaths per week during its peak in September 1665.

To date, scientists and archaeologists alike have been unable able to state assuredly that the disease behind the deaths was in fact the Bubonic Plague -- until now.

DNA sequenced from ancient skeletons dating back to the 17th century was found to match that of the bacteria responsible for the plague, known as Yersinia pestis. The bacteria typically live in fleas found on small animals and rodents, such as rats, which can jump onto humans and bite them to spread the bacteria. Infections typically cause flu-like symptoms, sudden fever and chills, body aches and vomiting, killing up to 60% of people if left untreated.

"For the first time, we understand what caused the 1665 plague," said Don Walker, senior human osteologist at the Museum of London Archaeology , who led the excavation. "No one really knew what caused it."

Digging for answers

