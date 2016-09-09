Zika aerial spraying in Miami completed despite health concerns

Story highlights The mosquito that carries Zika is most active at predawn and sunset

(CNN) Planes completed aerial spraying for mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus early Friday in the Miami area, despite concerns over possible effects that the insecticide Naled may have on health and the environment.

Since the mosquito that carries Zika is most active at predawn and at sunset, all spraying must take place at those times.

So far, there have been 56 local transmissions of the Zika virus in Florida , which has 20.6 million residents. The state has seen 596 travel-related cases of Zika, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials have sprayed pesticide and larvicide on the ground in areas where they believe the mosquitoes may be, and are expanding those efforts with the aerial use of Naled.