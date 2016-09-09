Story highlights Trio accused of breaking ethics rules

(CNN) FIFA's former president Sepp Blatter faces an investigation into multiple allegations including bribery and corruption, the football governing body's ethics committee announced Friday.

Proceedings were also opened against FIFA's ex-secretary general Jerome Valcke, and its former director of finance and corporate services Markus Kattner.

The announcement came on the same day Jeffrey Webb, a former FIFA vice president and president of CONCACAF -- the ruling body for North America and the Caribbean soccer -- was banned from the sport for life and fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.02 million).

FIFA's investigatory chamber said Blatter, Valcke and Kattner had possibly violated rules involving conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, loyalty, and general rules of conduct, as well as bribery and corruption, in the context of their salaries and bonuses plus other provisions in their contracts.

It said Kattner was also being investigated for a possible violation of the ethics code involving confidentiality.