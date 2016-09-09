Breaking News

FIFA to investigate Sepp Blatter and former top officials over payments

Updated 11:09 AM ET, Fri September 9, 2016

Sepp Blatter was president of FIFA, football&#39;s world governing body, between 1998 and 2015.&lt;br /&gt;
Sepp Blatter was president of FIFA, football's world governing body, between 1998 and 2015.
The 79-year-old Swiss dominated the world&#39;s most popular sport over this 17-year period. But his reign was not without controversy.
The 79-year-old Swiss dominated the world's most popular sport over this 17-year period. But his reign was not without controversy.
Blatter faced a criminal investigation after winning the 2002 FIFA presidential election, being accused of financial mismanagement by 11 former members of the ruling body&#39;s executive committee, including his 1998 election rival Lennart Johansson. However, prosecutors dropped the case due to a lack of evidence.
Blatter faced a criminal investigation after winning the 2002 FIFA presidential election, being accused of financial mismanagement by 11 former members of the ruling body's executive committee, including his 1998 election rival Lennart Johansson. However, prosecutors dropped the case due to a lack of evidence.
In 2004, Blatter angered female footballers with his suggestion for how the women&#39;s game could be made more appealing. &quot;They could, for example, have tighter shorts,&quot; said the Swiss. &quot;Let the women play in more feminine clothes like they do in volleyball.&quot;
In 2004, Blatter angered female footballers with his suggestion for how the women's game could be made more appealing. "They could, for example, have tighter shorts," said the Swiss. "Let the women play in more feminine clothes like they do in volleyball."
Blatter performed a U-turn on the use of goal-line technology and apologized to the English Football Association after an incorrect decision during the 2010 World Cup. Despite replays showing a shot from England&#39;s Frank Lampard had clearly crossed the line in the last-16 clash with Germany, the goal was not awarded.
Blatter performed a U-turn on the use of goal-line technology and apologized to the English Football Association after an incorrect decision during the 2010 World Cup. Despite replays showing a shot from England's Frank Lampard had clearly crossed the line in the last-16 clash with Germany, the goal was not awarded.
In 2010, when England captain John Terry, who is married, was reported to have been involved with the partner of his former Chelsea teammate Wayne Bridge, Blatter responded: &quot;If this had happened in, let&#39;s say, Latin countries then I think he would have been applauded.&quot;
In 2010, when England captain John Terry, who is married, was reported to have been involved with the partner of his former Chelsea teammate Wayne Bridge, Blatter responded: "If this had happened in, let's say, Latin countries then I think he would have been applauded."
In December 2010, Blatter was heavily criticized for suggesting gay football fans should &quot;refrain from sexual activity&quot; if they wished to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. Blatter later apologized and said it had not been his intention to offend or discriminate.
In December 2010, Blatter was heavily criticized for suggesting gay football fans should "refrain from sexual activity" if they wished to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. Blatter later apologized and said it had not been his intention to offend or discriminate.
In December 2010 Blatter insisted that FIFA was &quot;not corrupt ... there are no rotten eggs&quot; despite two of his executive committee members -- Amos Adamu, pictured, and Reynald Temarii -- being suspended for accepting bribes in the lead-up to the vote for awarding hosting rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He called England &quot;bad losers&quot; after losing out to Russia.
In December 2010 Blatter insisted that FIFA was "not corrupt ... there are no rotten eggs" despite two of his executive committee members -- Amos Adamu, pictured, and Reynald Temarii -- being suspended for accepting bribes in the lead-up to the vote for awarding hosting rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He called England "bad losers" after losing out to Russia.
A Manchester City fan displays a banner with a message for FIFA President Sepp Blatter regarding his handling of allegations of racism in football in 2011. Blatter had earlier suggested that incidents of racism on the pitch could be sorted out with a handshake when a game finished.
A Manchester City fan displays a banner with a message for FIFA President Sepp Blatter regarding his handling of allegations of racism in football in 2011. Blatter had earlier suggested that incidents of racism on the pitch could be sorted out with a handshake when a game finished.
While Blatter oversaw the first World Cups in Africa and Asia -- South Africa in 2010 and Japan and South Korea in 2002 -- he also presided over a decline in the public&#39;s perception of FIFA. Corruption allegations surrounded the bidding process relating to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively.
While Blatter oversaw the first World Cups in Africa and Asia -- South Africa in 2010 and Japan and South Korea in 2002 -- he also presided over a decline in the public's perception of FIFA. Corruption allegations surrounded the bidding process relating to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively.
Blatter sought another term at the head of FIFA in 2015 and although he initially achieved that feat, he stepped down shortly after.
Blatter sought another term at the head of FIFA in 2015 and although he initially achieved that feat, he stepped down shortly after.
Story highlights

  • Trio accused of breaking ethics rules
  • Blatter, Valcke already banned by FIFA
  • Ex-FIFA VP Webb banned and fined

(CNN)FIFA's former president Sepp Blatter faces an investigation into multiple allegations including bribery and corruption, the football governing body's ethics committee announced Friday.

Proceedings were also opened against FIFA's ex-secretary general Jerome Valcke, and its former director of finance and corporate services Markus Kattner.
    The announcement came on the same day Jeffrey Webb, a former FIFA vice president and president of CONCACAF -- the ruling body for North America and the Caribbean soccer -- was banned from the sport for life and fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.02 million).
    FIFA's investigatory chamber said Blatter, Valcke and Kattner had possibly violated rules involving conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, loyalty, and general rules of conduct, as well as bribery and corruption, in the context of their salaries and bonuses plus other provisions in their contracts.
    It said Kattner was also being investigated for a possible violation of the ethics code involving confidentiality.
    CNN is attempting to contact the three former officials for comment.
    FIFA lawyers claimed to have uncovered evidence in June suggesting Blatter, Valcke and Kattner had awarded themselves pay raises and bonuses totaling $80 million during their final years in office between 2011 and 2015.
    Both Blatter and Valcke are currently banned from world football.
    Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years until he stepped down in 2015, was suspended for six years in February. That punishment marked a two-year reduction on his original ban after being found guilty of breaches over a $2 million "disloyal payment" to former UEFA president Michel Platini.
    Franz Beckenbauer: Criminal probe launched
    Franz Beckenbauer: Criminal probe launched
    Valcke, meanwhile, was banned from all football-related activity for 12 years after the ethics committee investigated allegations of misconduct relating to sales of World Cup tickets, television rights and using a private jet for personal reasons.
    Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber also opened criminal proceedings against Blatter in September 2015, and against Valcke in March. Neither Valcke nor Blatter has been arrested, and the former's lawyer has reportedly said his client has done nothing wrong.
    Kattner, who is not yet facing any criminal proceedings, was fired in May "for breaches of his fiduciary duties to FIFA."
    In an interview with CNN in April, Blatter denied he ever took any bribes while at FIFA, saying he was forced out of the organization in a "coup d'etat" led by the US, which is carrying out its own investigations into FIFA, and assisted by the Swiss.
    "I can understand that the Americans are not always happy with what's happened somewhere in the world because they try to be the police of the world everywhere," Blatter said.
    "But I couldn't understand that the Swiss authorities had agreed."
    Webb banned for life

    FIFA's adjudicatory committee said Friday Webb had broken rules on duty of disclosure, conflicts of interest, and bribery and corruption.
    The former Cayman Islands banker was one of several FIFA officials arrested during a now infamous dawn raid on the Hotel Baur au Lac in Zurich, Switzerland, in May 2015.
    He was extradited to the US and subsequently plead guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of money laundering conspiracy at a district court in New York in November 2015.