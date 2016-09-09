New York (CNN) From his early days at Gucci to his successful forays into film, celebrated designer Tom Ford has gained a maverick reputation. In recent years this has been most evident in his approach to the fashion system.

"When you can buy something online and have it delivered the same day to your house in lots of key cities like you can now, it seems odd that you would look at clothes online and they would be everywhere, but you can't have them for five months. "

He revealed his game-changing collection earlier this week in a characteristically intimate setting: a dinner party at the Four Seasons in New York's Seagram Building. Celebrities like Julianne Moore, Tom Hanks, Rita Ora and Iman were in attendance.

Photos: Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2017 Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2017 Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2017 Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2017 Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2017 Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2017 Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2017 Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2017 Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2017 Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2017 Hide Caption 10 of 10

Not content with making a major fashion statement, Ford is also currently promoting his new film "Nocturnal Animals," first at the Venice Film Festival and then at the Toronto Film Festival. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Isla Fisher and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

So how does the designer balance his busy lifestyle?

"I'm extremely scheduled, really down to the half hour of every day."