Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Spain train crash leaves 4 dead, dozens injured

Laura Perez Maestro and James Masters, CNN

Updated 10:31 AM ET, Fri September 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

First responders work at the scene of a train derailment near O Porrino station in northwestern Spain&#39;s Galicia region on Friday, September 9. At least four people were killed and nearly 50 others injured in the crash, authorities said.
Photos: Deadly train crash in Spain
First responders work at the scene of a train derailment near O Porrino station in northwestern Spain's Galicia region on Friday, September 9. At least four people were killed and nearly 50 others injured in the crash, authorities said.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Injured passengers receive help as they move away from the wreckage. The train was en route from Vigo, Spain, to Oporto, Portugal, when the derailment occurred.
Photos: Deadly train crash in Spain
Injured passengers receive help as they move away from the wreckage. The train was en route from Vigo, Spain, to Oporto, Portugal, when the derailment occurred.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Firefighters and rescuers search for victims of the train derailment.
Photos: Deadly train crash in Spain
Firefighters and rescuers search for victims of the train derailment.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Rescuers carry an injured passenger away from the wreckage.
Photos: Deadly train crash in Spain
Rescuers carry an injured passenger away from the wreckage.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Spanish emergency service workers tend to injured passengers near O Porrino.
Photos: Deadly train crash in Spain
Spanish emergency service workers tend to injured passengers near O Porrino.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Some of the injured passengers receive treatment. The train was carrying 63 passengers, according to the rail company.
Photos: Deadly train crash in Spain
Some of the injured passengers receive treatment. The train was carrying 63 passengers, according to the rail company.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
A body is transported from the crash scene. The train&#39;s Portuguese driver was among the dead.
Photos: Deadly train crash in Spain
A body is transported from the crash scene. The train's Portuguese driver was among the dead.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Spanish emergency crews and law enforcement work at the site of the derailment near O Porrino.
Photos: Deadly train crash in Spain
Spanish emergency crews and law enforcement work at the site of the derailment near O Porrino.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Spanish state-run rail administrator ADIF has opened an investigation to find out the cause of the derailment.
Photos: Deadly train crash in Spain
Spanish state-run rail administrator ADIF has opened an investigation to find out the cause of the derailment.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
09 spain train crash10 spain train crash08 spain train crash11 spain train crash04 spain train crash RESTRICTED05 spain train crash RESTRICTED14 spain train crash02 spain train crash RESTRICTED06 spain train crash

Story highlights

  • Train crash in northern Spain
  • Four dead, 47 injured

(CNN)A train traveling from the Spanish city of Vigo to Oporto in Portugal has "derailed causing deaths and injuries," according to officials.

A spokeswoman for the rail company RENFE told CNN that at least three people died, including the driver, after the train went off the tracks at around 9.25am local time (3.25aET) near O Porrino station in Pontevedra, Galicia.
    The regional government in Galicia later confirmed that a fourth person had died and 47 had suffered injuries.
    Police and emergency services attended the scene and transported some of the injured to local hospitals by helicopter and ambulance.
    The train was traveling to Oporto in Portugal.
    The train was traveling to Oporto in Portugal.
    A press release issued by RENFE confirmed that the train was carrying 63 passengers as well as the driver and another staff member.
    Read More
    CNN Map
    It also stated that although this route is a shared operation between RENFE and Portuguese National train Service, Comboios de Portugal, both the train driver and the train were Portuguese.
    Spanish state-run rail administrator, ADIF, has opened an investigation to find out the causes of the accident.
    Galicia was the scene of one of Spain's worst crashes in 2013 when 80 people were killed and 144 were injured after a train slammed into a well near Santiago de Compostela.
    The train was found to be approaching a curve at more than twice the speed limit.
    Authorities charged the train's driver, Francisco Jose Garzon, with 80 counts of homicide by professional recklessness and an undetermined number of counts of causing injury by professional recklessness.
    In 2013, 80 people died after a train crash in Santiago de Compostela.
    In 2013, 80 people died after a train crash in Santiago de Compostela.
    Europe has been hit by a number of train crashes in recent months.
    In July, two passenger trains collided head-on in a rural area of southeastern Italy, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 50 others.
    In June, three people were killed and dozens were injured after a passenger train crashed into a cargo train in eastern Belgium.