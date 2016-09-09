Story highlights Train crash in northern Spain

(CNN) A train traveling from the Spanish city of Vigo to Oporto in Portugal has "derailed causing deaths and injuries," according to officials.

A spokeswoman for the rail company RENFE told CNN that at least three people died, including the driver, after the train went off the tracks at around 9.25am local time (3.25aET) near O Porrino station in Pontevedra, Galicia.

The regional government in Galicia later confirmed that a fourth person had died and 47 had suffered injuries.

Police and emergency services attended the scene and transported some of the injured to local hospitals by helicopter and ambulance.

The train was traveling to Oporto in Portugal.

A press release issued by RENFE confirmed that the train was carrying 63 passengers as well as the driver and another staff member.