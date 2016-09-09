Lady Gaga back in 'Perfect' form with new single

Story highlights Lady Gaga has released a new single titled 'Perfect Illusion'

(CNN) You didn't think eccentric Gaga was gone just because she did an album with Tony Bennett, did you? Good. Because she's back.

Lady Gaga on Friday released a new high-energy single, titled "Perfect Illusion." It's a return to form for the singer, whose only other new song since 2014 was "Till it Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground" soundtrack. That song scored the singer an Oscar nomination.

Gaga co-wrote "Pefect Illusion" with Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker (of Australian rock band Tame Impala), and producer duo BloodPop.

Hours after the song's release, the singer also teased her brand new video via Twitter, much to the joy of her fans, whom she affectionately calls her "little monsters."

Welcome back, Mother Monster.