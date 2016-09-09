Breaking News

Lady Gaga back in 'Perfect' form with new single

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 2:34 PM ET, Fri September 9, 2016

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Lady Gaga attends the &quot;Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology&quot; Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post)
(CNN)You didn't think eccentric Gaga was gone just because she did an album with Tony Bennett, did you? Good. Because she's back.

Lady Gaga on Friday released a new high-energy single, titled "Perfect Illusion." It's a return to form for the singer, whose only other new song since 2014 was "Till it Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground" soundtrack. That song scored the singer an Oscar nomination.
    Gaga co-wrote "Pefect Illusion" with Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker (of Australian rock band Tame Impala), and producer duo BloodPop.
    Hours after the song's release, the singer also teased her brand new video via Twitter, much to the joy of her fans, whom she affectionately calls her "little monsters."
    Welcome back, Mother Monster.