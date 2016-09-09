Brighton, England (CNN) The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" is acclaimed as one of the finest albums of the last 50 years; it has a particularly special place in my heart, as the CD was on repeat in our Brighton apartment while my partner Fiona was in the final throes of labor, about to deliver our first son.

The sublime masterpieces "God Only Knows," "Caroline No," and "Don't Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)" helped to ease the pain and keep us calm when for the first, and possibly last, time in his life, Evelyn arrived before he was expected -- without a midwife present.

The way we were: Peter and Evelyn pictured in 1998

All turned out well though: I took the only decent catch of my sporting career; the midwife eventually turned up, and mother and baby were both thankfully healthy.

Evelyn grew up into a fine young man with largely impeccable music taste. And unsurprisingly for someone whose arrival into the world was soundtracked by the Beach Boys -- but perhaps unusually for a teenager -- "Pet Sounds" is now his favorite album.

