Brian Wilson: The Beach Boy who bonds father and son

By Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 10:53 AM ET, Fri September 9, 2016

Brian Wilson: His voice damaged but still fabulous
Brighton, England (CNN)The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" is acclaimed as one of the finest albums of the last 50 years; it has a particularly special place in my heart, as the CD was on repeat in our Brighton apartment while my partner Fiona was in the final throes of labor, about to deliver our first son.

The sublime masterpieces "God Only Knows," "Caroline No," and "Don't Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)" helped to ease the pain and keep us calm when for the first, and possibly last, time in his life, Evelyn arrived before he was expected -- without a midwife present.
The way we were: Peter and Evelyn pictured in 1998
All turned out well though: I took the only decent catch of my sporting career; the midwife eventually turned up, and mother and baby were both thankfully healthy.
    Evelyn grew up into a fine young man with largely impeccable music taste. And unsurprisingly for someone whose arrival into the world was soundtracked by the Beach Boys -- but perhaps unusually for a teenager -- "Pet Sounds" is now his favorite album.
    So we were excited when the album's main creator Brian Wilson announced that in the album's 50th anniversary year, he would perform the album in full at Brighton's Together The People festival, within walking distance of our home -- especially as there are few occasions when a studiously cool 17-year-old is prepared to be seen in public with his parents.
    From left to right: Dennis Wilson (1944 -1983), Al Jardine, Mike Love, Brian Wilson and Carl Wilson (1946 -1998) in a studio portrait circa 1962.
    The Beach Boys pose around a dragster in London&#39;s West End during a visit to England in 1964 to promote their new single &#39;When I Grow Up&quot; in November 1964
    The Beach Boys pose for a photo in 1964.
    The pop group at an EMI Records reception in London, November 1966.
    Al Jardine, left, and Bruce Johnston in concert at the Finsbury Astoria in London, November 1966.
    The Beach Boys meet members of the press the day after a concert at the Finsbury Astoria in London, November 1966.
    Carl Wilson performs guitar and vocals and Dennis Wilson drums in a live performance, July 1975.
    The Beach Boys perform during the pregame festivities before the New York Giants take on the Denver Broncos in the 1987 Super Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
    The Beach Boys perform during the pregame celebrations of the 1988 Super Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
    Singers Mike Love, left, and Bruce Johnston perform during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities in February 2004 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
    Brian Wilson performs during the opening night for the 2008 Sydney Festival in the Domain in January 2008 in Sydney.
    The Beach Boys perform at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in February 2012 in Los Angeles.
    The group poses for a photo before they perform the national anthem on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in April 2012 in Los Angeles. The Beach Boys are celebrating their 50th anniversary, along with Dodger Stadium.
    Musicians Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Mike Love and David Marks perform during the Beach Boys 50th Anniversary Concert Tour at the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater in April 2012 in Tucson, Arizona.
    Al Jardine, Mike Love and David Marks perform during the 2012 New Orleans Jazz &amp;amp; Heritage Festival in April 2012 in New Orleans.
    Singer Mike Love leads The Beach Boys at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, May 2012.
    Good set of lungs

    "Pet Sounds" was a famously difficult album for Wilson to record, and the pressure of following it up left him a broken man. It's little short of a miracle that he continues to perform live given his fragile health, but I still feared the concert might be a disappointment for Evelyn, especially if the performance bore little resemblance to that of the original album.
    I need not have worried though: while the 74-year-old doesn't have the falsetto voice he had five decades ago, he still has a good set of lungs. An 11-piece band -- featuring Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine on rhythm guitar -- perfectly recreated the rich and intricate melodies while the backing singers hit the notes Wilson couldn't quite reach.
    17 years on: Father and son at the Brian Wilson concert
    The experience of seeing Wilson live was special for our son too: "It was really emotional hearing the album I was born to being done live," he said. "I didn't even mind the pouring rain because 'Pet Sounds' is quite melancholy anyway."
    "The best song Wilson did was 'Sloop John B' -- it was just so perfect hearing a sea shanty sung in a park near the beach. I sang along to the whole album, and left the gig feeling warm and fuzzy -- it was wonderful hearing the album that's bonded me to my parents since before I was even born," Evelyn recalled.
    Of the hundreds of concerts I've been to over the years, this was one of the most amazing. To see Wilson in the local park where our children have played over the years, and at such a beautifully relaxed festival was a privilege.
    For any other act, the wet weather might have spoiled the occasion. But tonight, after sharing the experience with Evelyn of listening to a legend singing his greatest work, his voice damaged but still fabulous, the raindrops only merged with our tears of joy.