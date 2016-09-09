Photos: Why the 1960s were so revolutionary The Beatles – "You Say You Want a Revolution: Records and Rebels 1966-1970" opens at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on September 9. Ahead of the opening, co-curator Victoria Broackes breaks down some of the period's most important figures and moments, starting with the Beatles.



"Beatlemania really helped build the confidence of Britain, which had been lagging behind America for the previous ten years... When the Beatles went out and were such a huge hit in America, Britain kind of felt that they were back, back there."

The Beatles – "As we move into 1966, they stop touring and turn to making LPs and writing songs that were not just about the previously traditional lyrics of songs of that era -- loves and girls and all that kind of thing. They start exploring their lives in the work, dedicating masses of time to it because they have the economic freedom to do so," she says.

Activism and protest – "We're highlighting that things like gay rights, feminism, fairness for women, fairness for black people, sharing of knowledge and personal computing came out of this era."

Anti-Vietnam demonstrators at the Pentagon Building, 1967



Anti-Vietnam demonstrators at the Pentagon Building, 1967

Activistism and protest – "The Civil Rights Movement hugely affected this group of youth who saw how successful it had been, and they see the means it's used to be successful. They use quite a lot of the same tactics. They're looking around at what else is unfair in society, and embarking on that as a cause."

Woodstock – "They were expecting maybe 150,000 people and they got 500,000 people. We're looking at it as a kind of Utopia. If you can gather 500,000 people together who are like-minded, that makes a huge difference."

John Sebastian performing at Woodstock



John Sebastian performing at Woodstock

The rise of youth fashion – "The ability in this era for the youth to create their own identity was new. Before then, you grew up to be your parents. Being a teenager didn't have much of a distinction. But suddenly there were boutiques for young people," Broackes said.

"Twiggy was the face of 1966 when she was 16, and she was from Neasden, a suburb of London, presenting a much more democratic, open society for everybody, not just certain people."

"Blow Up" (1966) – "There is such a nostalgia for Swinging London, but this film actually highlights that things were not exactly as they seemed.



[Thomas, the protagonist] is living the high life with models and parties, but he's really actually himself not happy. He only gets excited with his life when he thinks he uncovers an unexplained murder. At that point his life picks up in interest."



It's a film about existential angst and things that being as they seem, which is a riposte to this kind of 'Wasn't it all wonderful?'"

LSD – "By the end of the era, people didn't actually expect the best of government, they didn't have this concept of betters and elders. What they did have was a real openness to other cultures and ways of doing things, and that was partly connected to using LSD which seems shocking now, but it was a drug that not only affected you when you were taking it, but affected you after you'd taken it. Your mind seemed to be blown."

The Acid Test poster designed by Wes Wilson



The Acid Test poster designed by Wes Wilson

LSD – "As well as being an era of posters and music, it's also a great era of books -- really important books that changed the way people thought about things.



You've got Timothy Leary on the West Coast and Ken Kesey on the East Coast, both for different reasons proposing psychedelic experiences not just as an important thing, but almost as an essential thing if people want to broaden their minds, and for a time people really believed that."

Dr Timothy Leary "Turn On, Tune In and Drop Out" poster



Dr Timothy Leary "Turn On, Tune In and Drop Out" poster

Consumerism – "With the new prosperity, there was a lot of advertising, a lot of pushing consumerism. On the one hand, this is the first time people really had money to spend, but on the other hand they were being offered all kinds of things that they perhaps didn't want to spend it on," Broakes said.



"It's not to say people were bad people for wanting to have things after they'd not had anything, but at the same time there are perils to consumerism and constant aspiration and creating more want out of that."

Postcard from the 1967 Montreal World Expo



Postcard from the 1967 Montreal World Expo

The trial of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards –



In 1967, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and gallerist Robert Fraser were arrested for drug possession after a 1967 drug bust at Richards' home. All three received sentences, but Jagger and Richards were able to evade them on appeal."(Mick Jagger's arrest and trial) was was a very important moment because the Times newspaper followed it up after he is sentenced with a leader article that basically says it should not have happened. That's an early example of the establishment -- you think of the Times as being a mainstream newspaper -- coming out in favor of the new movement."