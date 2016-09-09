The world's busiest airport is ....

Story highlights An American city retains its title as the world's busiest passenger airport for another year

In terms of international passengers, Dubai is the world's busiest

(CNN) It's final: Atlanta remains the world's busiest passenger airport for another year.

More than 101 million passengers passed though Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2015, an increase of 5.5% over 2014, according to Airports Council International's 2015 World Airport Traffic Report.

The report, which was released Friday, credited the Atlanta airport's location as a major connecting hub and port of entry into North America for its continued dominance. Atlanta is within a two-hour flight of 80% of the United States population of more than 300 million people, the report noted.

While Beijing has long nipped at the heels of the Atlanta airport, which has held the top spot for 18 years, the Chinese capital's airport came in second place again with 89.9 million passengers (a 4.4% increase).

The overall news is also good for the world's airports.

