Is China totally impotent on North Korea?

Story highlights Relations between China and North Korea have been cooling

However, THAAD missile defense complicates China's response

Hong Kong (CNN) North Korea's latest nuclear test will pile the pressure on China -- the country's economic benefactor and only real ally -- to rein in Kim Jong Un's regime.

But, even if it were willing, Beijing increasingly appears unable to influence its unruly neighbor.

"China doesn't have any sticks with North Korea," says Tong Zhao, an associate at the Carnegie Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing.

"It won't cut off economic ties completely; that would make China vulnerable to North Korea threats... and a potential collapse."

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying declined to say Friday if China had received advanced notice of North Korea's nuclear warhead test.