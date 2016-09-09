PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai: A peek at this year's photos

Story highlights PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai will take place from September 9-11

(CNN) The third annual PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai exhibition -- one of Asia's largest photography showcases -- opens today in Shanghai, China.

About half of the 50 galleries featured are Asia-based, while the others hail from across Europe, the Middle East and the United States, with galleries from 15 countries present in total.

"The photography market in Asia has seen an unprecedented burst of activity in recent years," says Christopher Phillips, curator at the International Center of Photography, in New York.

PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai, held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, was created in response to the rising collectors market in Asia, and celebrates both the works of upcoming Chinese and Asian artists, as well as more established names including Steve McCurry, Daido Moriyama, Martin Parr and Patrick Demarchelier.

