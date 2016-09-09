Breaking News

PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai: A peek at this year's photos

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 12:47 AM ET, Fri September 9, 2016

The Coloured Sky New Women II by Fudong Yang
Audrey Hepburn by Norman Parkinson
Cindy Crawford by Herb Ritts
Christy and Mouse by Patrick Demarchelier
Escuela d Romanos by Ouka Leele
Naomi Campbell by Michel Comte
Flower Seller at Dal Lake by Steve McCurry
Andy Warhol by Pierre Houles
The fall by Denis Darzacq
Empire State Building by Elliott Erwitt
Spiagge Bianche Study 2 by Antonie Rose
Embroidery on digital pigment print by JinHee Kim
Two Men by Wang Ningde
Asylum of the Birds by Roger Ballen
Portofino by Herbert List
Story highlights

  • PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai will take place from September 9-11

(CNN)The third annual PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai exhibition -- one of Asia's largest photography showcases -- opens today in Shanghai, China.

About half of the 50 galleries featured are Asia-based, while the others hail from across Europe, the Middle East and the United States, with galleries from 15 countries present in total.
    "The photography market in Asia has seen an unprecedented burst of activity in recent years," says Christopher Phillips, curator at the International Center of Photography, in New York.
    PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai, held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, was created in response to the rising collectors market in Asia, and celebrates both the works of upcoming Chinese and Asian artists, as well as more established names including Steve McCurry, Daido Moriyama, Martin Parr and Patrick Demarchelier.
    "We want to bring the best of Asian photography to Shanghai and position it next to more established and iconic works from the West that have been collected for a long time," says Photofairs artistic director, Alexander Montague-Spraley.
    See the gallery above for a preview of works shown at this weekend's fair.