These are Africa's highest-paid footballers

by Tom Bouchier Hayes, CNN

Updated 7:31 AM ET, Fri September 9, 2016

    On the ball - the highest paid African football players

(CNN)The football season in Europe has started with a bang.

Premier League clubs spent over a billion dollars in the summer transfer window, with 13 clubs breaking their spending records.
As ever, Africa's biggest stars are also in on the action.
    Earlier this summer, Senegalese striker Sadio Mane became the most expensive African footballer in history when he signed for Liverpool FC in England for a reported fee of $34 million, or $45.5 million.
    His fee is 5 million dollars more than that paid for Ivorian Eric Bailly: Manchester United are said to have splashed out almost 40 million dollars for him.
    But commanding the highest fees doesn't necessarily mean you are the best paid.
      20 Years On: Nigeria's Olympic triumph

    The best paid African footballer is fellow Ivorian Yaya Touré, who reportedly earns well in excess of 300,000 dollars every week at Manchester City.
    This will go some way to helping him to catch up with Samuel Eto'o, the most decorated African player of all time, who is reported to have a net worth of around $100 million.