Turkey suspends over 11,000 teachers for suspected terror links

Istanbul (CNN) Turkey has suspended thousands of teachers over alleged links to a militant Kurdish group, according to sources and state-run news agency Anadolu.

At least 11,285 schoolteachers across the country were suspended over suspected links to a separatist terrorist organization, Anadolu reported Thursday, citing Turkey's Education Ministry.

That number could reach 14,000 during an investigation conducted in coordination with governors' offices across the country, Anadolu reported.

Although the ministry did not specify the group, the term "separatist terrorist organization" usually refers to the Kurdistan worker's party, or PKK.

Later, a senior Turkish official confirmed to CNN that the "separatist organization" is PKK.

