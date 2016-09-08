Tapper to Johnson: 'Here's a resident of Aleppo...his name is Omran'

(CNN) "Here's a resident of Aleppo, Gov. Johnson. His name is Omran Daqneesh."

These words, delivered directly to the former elected head of New Mexico, served to echo the sentiments of countless critics questioning Gary Johnson's foreign policy credentials.

After a morning show gaffe that many are calling a disqualifying moment for the Libertarian presidential nominee, on Thursday afternoon Jake Tapper offered a brief refresher course on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria.

JUST WATCHED Humanitarian disaster feared for what is left of Aleppo Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Humanitarian disaster feared for what is left of Aleppo 02:27

Touching upon everything from CNN colleague Clarissa Ward 's on-the-ground reporting to physicians in Aleppo pleading with President Obama for humanitarian aide, Tapper recapped an environment in which many children have yet to experience a life without war.

But the centerpiece of Tapper's explainer, and in many ways of the crisis itself, was Omran.

Read More