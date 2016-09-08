Photos: The week in 34 photos Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Barack Obama meet at the G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, September 5. Obama, who had a 90-minute session with Putin, said their talk was "candid, blunt and businesslike," and included the issues of cyberintrusions and the Syrian conflict. Hide Caption 1 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos A woman reacts outside the Libreville Magistrate Court in Libreville, Gabon, on Tuesday, September 6. Violence erupted in the country's capital as protesters clashed with police after the announcement that incumbent President Al Bongo had won the presidential election. Hide Caption 2 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos A dog sniffs a bearskin rug at the Chatsworth Country Fair in Derbyshire, England, on Friday, September 2. The rug had been seized by police and was part of a display by the Partnership for Action Against Wildlife Crime, a nongovernmental organization. Hide Caption 3 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Chloe Riffle, 7, looks on as she is surrounded by floodwater in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, September 4. Labor Day plans for many residents living in coastal regions throughout the Northeast were affected by heavy rain and winds from storm Hermine. Hide Caption 4 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose, California, on Friday, September 2. Turner, who was convicted of three felonies for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, was released from jail after serving half of his six-month sentence. Hide Caption 5 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Taxi drivers wait for passengers outside a railway station in Kolkata, India, during a strike on Friday, September 2. According to Al Jazeera , millions of public sector workers went on a daylong nationwide strike to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic plans. Hide Caption 6 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Two women fly off a water slide into Lake Geneva at a festival in Montreux, Switzerland, on Saturday, September 3. Hide Caption 7 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Residents look at a building's broken windows after a car bomb blast near the compound of the nongovernmental organizational CARE in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, September 6. Hide Caption 8 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos A 394-foot (120-meter) sculpture of the 17th-century London skyline is set ablaze in commemoration of the 1666 Great Fire of London on Sunday, September 4. The sculpture, which was in London to mark the 350th anniversary of the fire, was a collaboration between American artist David Best and Artichoke Trust. Hide Caption 9 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Roman Catholic nuns of the Missionaries of Charity look on after a service for the late Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India, on Monday, September 5. Mother Teresa, who devoted her life to helping the poor and ill in India, was declared a saint by Pope Francis in a canonization mass at the Vatican on Sunday, September 4. Hide Caption 10 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William are greeted by a baby dinosaur puppet upon their arrival at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, on Friday, September 2. Hide Caption 11 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Two men watch a wildfire from afar as it burns in Benitachell, Spain, on Monday, September 5. According to the Guardian , authorities said more than 200 firefighters were working to combat the forest blaze near Valencia, and more than 1,000 residents and tourists were forced to flee. Hide Caption 12 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos A soldier votes during early parliamentary elections in Minsk, Belarus, on Tuesday, September 6. The Belarusian parliamentary election will be held on Sunday, September 11. Hide Caption 13 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Emergency services surround Black Lives Matter protesters on the runway at London City Airport in London on Tuesday, September 6. London's Metropolitan Police said flights were suspended at the airport after nine protesters locked themselves together on the runway and erected a tripod. Hide Caption 14 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, shows an iPhone 7 to performer Maddie Ziegler during the company's annual press event in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 7. Apple unveiled the new iPhone 7 smartphone and a new, waterproof Apple Watch, among other products. Hide Caption 15 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos A hot air balloon flies above a forest in Arnsberg, Germany, on Thursday, September 8. Hide Caption 16 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos People look at the ceiling of the newly restored rotunda inside the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, September 6. Hide Caption 17 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Eighty-five-year-old Yvette Florens, right, kisses her 113-year-old mother, Honorine Rondello, at a retirement home in Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume, France, on Wednesday, September 7. Born in Paimpol, France, on July 28, 1903, Rondello is now the oldest person in France. Hide Caption 18 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Rapper Kanye West performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday, September 5, as part of his "Saint Pablo Tour." Hide Caption 19 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos A model of the Hindu god Ganesha is submerged in a pond during a festival in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 6. The elephant-headed Ganesha is revered as a remover of obstacles. Hide Caption 20 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos People cross a street after a shooting at Alpine High School in Alpine, Texas, on Thursday, September 8. One student shot and wounded another before fatally shooting herself Thursday morning at the western Texas high school, a sheriff said. Hide Caption 21 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wears a prayer shawl during a church service at Great Faith Ministries in Detroit on Saturday, September 3. Trump addressed a largely African-American audience for the first time as a presidential candidate, delivering a message of unity. Hide Caption 22 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Rescuers survey damage and destruction caused by a mudslide in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on Wednesday, September 7. At least nine people died and two people were missing from the small town, Reuters reported Hide Caption 23 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos A pest control worker fumigates a classroom in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday, September 4. Hide Caption 24 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Police stand outside a residence near the scene of a shooting in Chicago on Sunday, September 4. According to the Chicago Tribune , the city's 500th homicide of the year took place over Labor Day weekend. 500 homicides. 9 months. 1 American city. Hide Caption 25 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Bill Cosby arrives for a hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, September 6. A judge in Pennsylvania has set a June 5, 2017, court date for the 79-year-old entertainer, who has pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault. Hide Caption 26 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Allen Mills' Border Collie, Sis, herds a group of sheep during a sheepherding competition in Midway, Utah, on Sunday, September 4. Hide Caption 27 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos A boy receives medical attention after a reported airstrike in the rebel-held area of Douma, Syria, on Wednesday, September 7. The war in Syria is now in its fifth year. Hide Caption 28 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos NASA astronaut Jeff Williams and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka touch down near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, September 7. The US-Russian crew -- carried to Earth by the Soyuz capsule -- landed safely after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station. Hide Caption 29 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos A crowd watches a performance during the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janiero on Wednesday, September 7. Hide Caption 30 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks with reporters aboard her new campaign plane at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, on Monday, September 5. Hide Caption 31 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos People watch as an Indian Space Research Organization satellite launches from Sriharikota, India, on Thursday, September 8. Hide Caption 32 of 34

Photos: The week in 34 photos Children catch money thrown from a church tower in gratitude for favors received from the Virgin Mary at an annual ceremony in Guarambare, Paraguay, on Wednesday, September 7. Hide Caption 33 of 34