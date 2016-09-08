The week in 34 photos

A dog sniffs a bearskin rug at the Chatsworth Country Fair in Derbyshire, England, on Friday, September 2. The rug had been seized by police and was part of a display by the Partnership for Action Against Wildlife Crime, a nongovernmental organization.
Two women fly off a water slide into Lake Geneva at a festival in Montreux, Switzerland, on Saturday, September 3.
A 394-foot (120-meter) sculpture of the 17th-century London skyline is set ablaze in commemoration of the 1666 Great Fire of London on Sunday, September 4. The sculpture, which was in London to mark the 350th anniversary of the fire, was a collaboration between American artist David Best and Artichoke Trust.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William are greeted by a baby dinosaur puppet upon their arrival at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, on Friday, September 2.
A soldier votes during early parliamentary elections in Minsk, Belarus, on Tuesday, September 6. The Belarusian parliamentary election will be held on Sunday, September 11.
A hot air balloon flies above a forest in Arnsberg, Germany, on Thursday, September 8.
People look at the ceiling of the newly restored rotunda inside the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, September 6.
Eighty-five-year-old Yvette Florens, right, kisses her 113-year-old mother, Honorine Rondello, at a retirement home in Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume, France, on Wednesday, September 7. Born in Paimpol, France, on July 28, 1903, Rondello is now the oldest person in France.
Rapper Kanye West performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday, September 5, as part of his "Saint Pablo Tour."
A model of the Hindu god Ganesha is submerged in a pond during a festival in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 6. The elephant-headed Ganesha is revered as a remover of obstacles.
A pest control worker fumigates a classroom in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday, September 4.
Allen Mills' Border Collie, Sis, herds a group of sheep during a sheepherding competition in Midway, Utah, on Sunday, September 4.
A boy receives medical attention after a reported airstrike in the rebel-held area of Douma, Syria, on Wednesday, September 7. The war in Syria is now in its fifth year.
NASA astronaut Jeff Williams and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka touch down near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, September 7. The US-Russian crew -- carried to Earth by the Soyuz capsule -- landed safely after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks with reporters aboard her new campaign plane at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, on Monday, September 5.
People watch as an Indian Space Research Organization satellite launches from Sriharikota, India, on Thursday, September 8.
Children catch money thrown from a church tower in gratitude for favors received from the Virgin Mary at an annual ceremony in Guarambare, Paraguay, on Wednesday, September 7.