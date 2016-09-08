Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The week in 34 photos

Updated 10:10 PM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Barack Obama meet at the G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, September 5. Obama, who had a 90-minute session with Putin, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/05/politics/barack-obama-g20-summit-asia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said their talk was &quot;candid, blunt and businesslike,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; and included the issues of cyberintrusions and the Syrian conflict.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Barack Obama meet at the G-20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, September 5. Obama, who had a 90-minute session with Putin, said their talk was "candid, blunt and businesslike," and included the issues of cyberintrusions and the Syrian conflict.
Hide Caption
1 of 34
A woman reacts outside the Libreville Magistrate Court in Libreville, Gabon, on Tuesday, September 6. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/01/africa/gabon-election-protests/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Violence erupted in the country&#39;s capital&lt;/a&gt; as protesters clashed with police after the announcement that incumbent President Al Bongo had won the presidential election.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A woman reacts outside the Libreville Magistrate Court in Libreville, Gabon, on Tuesday, September 6. Violence erupted in the country's capital as protesters clashed with police after the announcement that incumbent President Al Bongo had won the presidential election.
Hide Caption
2 of 34
A dog sniffs a bearskin rug at the Chatsworth Country Fair in Derbyshire, England, on Friday, September 2. The rug had been seized by police and was part of a display by the Partnership for Action Against Wildlife Crime, a nongovernmental organization.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A dog sniffs a bearskin rug at the Chatsworth Country Fair in Derbyshire, England, on Friday, September 2. The rug had been seized by police and was part of a display by the Partnership for Action Against Wildlife Crime, a nongovernmental organization.
Hide Caption
3 of 34
Chloe Riffle, 7, looks on as she is surrounded by floodwater in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, September 4. Labor Day plans for many residents living in coastal regions throughout the Northeast were affected&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/03/us/tropical-storm-hermine/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; by heavy rain and winds from storm Hermine.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Chloe Riffle, 7, looks on as she is surrounded by floodwater in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, September 4. Labor Day plans for many residents living in coastal regions throughout the Northeast were affected by heavy rain and winds from storm Hermine.
Hide Caption
4 of 34
Former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose, California, on Friday, September 2. Turner, who was convicted of three felonies for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, was released from jail after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/02/us/brock-turner-college-athletes-sentence/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;serving half of his six-month sentence.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose, California, on Friday, September 2. Turner, who was convicted of three felonies for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, was released from jail after serving half of his six-month sentence.
Hide Caption
5 of 34
Taxi drivers wait for passengers outside a railway station in Kolkata, India, during a strike on Friday, September 2. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2016/09/millions-indian-workers-strike-wages-160902131706206.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to Al Jazeera&lt;/a&gt;, millions of public sector workers went on a daylong nationwide strike to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi&#39;s economic plans.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Taxi drivers wait for passengers outside a railway station in Kolkata, India, during a strike on Friday, September 2. According to Al Jazeera, millions of public sector workers went on a daylong nationwide strike to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic plans.
Hide Caption
6 of 34
Two women fly off a water slide into Lake Geneva at a festival in Montreux, Switzerland, on Saturday, September 3.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Two women fly off a water slide into Lake Geneva at a festival in Montreux, Switzerland, on Saturday, September 3.
Hide Caption
7 of 34
Residents look at a building&#39;s broken windows after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/06/asia/care-kabul-ngo-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a car bomb blast&lt;/a&gt; near the compound of the nongovernmental organizational CARE in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, September 6.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Residents look at a building's broken windows after a car bomb blast near the compound of the nongovernmental organizational CARE in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, September 6.
Hide Caption
8 of 34
A 394-foot (120-meter) sculpture of the 17th-century London skyline is set ablaze in commemoration of the 1666 Great Fire of London on Sunday, September 4. The sculpture, which was in London to mark the 350th anniversary of the fire, was a collaboration between American artist David Best and Artichoke Trust.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A 394-foot (120-meter) sculpture of the 17th-century London skyline is set ablaze in commemoration of the 1666 Great Fire of London on Sunday, September 4. The sculpture, which was in London to mark the 350th anniversary of the fire, was a collaboration between American artist David Best and Artichoke Trust.
Hide Caption
9 of 34
Roman Catholic nuns of the Missionaries of Charity look on after a service for the late Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India, on Monday, September 5. Mother Teresa, who devoted her life to helping the poor and ill in India, was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/04/europe/mother-teresa-canonization/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;declared a saint by Pope Francis&lt;/a&gt; in a canonization mass at the Vatican on Sunday, September 4.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Roman Catholic nuns of the Missionaries of Charity look on after a service for the late Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India, on Monday, September 5. Mother Teresa, who devoted her life to helping the poor and ill in India, was declared a saint by Pope Francis in a canonization mass at the Vatican on Sunday, September 4.
Hide Caption
10 of 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William are greeted by a baby dinosaur puppet upon their arrival at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, on Friday, September 2.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William are greeted by a baby dinosaur puppet upon their arrival at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, on Friday, September 2.
Hide Caption
11 of 34
Two men watch a wildfire from afar as it burns in Benitachell, Spain, on Monday, September 5. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/sep/05/wildfire-near-spanish-resort-javea-evacuations&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to the Guardian&lt;/a&gt;, authorities said more than 200 firefighters were working to combat the forest blaze near Valencia, and more than 1,000 residents and tourists were forced to flee.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Two men watch a wildfire from afar as it burns in Benitachell, Spain, on Monday, September 5. According to the Guardian, authorities said more than 200 firefighters were working to combat the forest blaze near Valencia, and more than 1,000 residents and tourists were forced to flee.
Hide Caption
12 of 34
A soldier votes during early parliamentary elections in Minsk, Belarus, on Tuesday, September 6. The Belarusian parliamentary election will be held on Sunday, September 11.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A soldier votes during early parliamentary elections in Minsk, Belarus, on Tuesday, September 6. The Belarusian parliamentary election will be held on Sunday, September 11.
Hide Caption
13 of 34
Emergency services surround Black Lives Matter protesters on the runway at London City Airport in London on Tuesday, September 6. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/06/europe/uk-london-airport-blm-protest/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;London&#39;s Metropolitan Police said&lt;/a&gt; flights were suspended at the airport after nine protesters locked themselves together on the runway and erected a tripod.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Emergency services surround Black Lives Matter protesters on the runway at London City Airport in London on Tuesday, September 6. London's Metropolitan Police said flights were suspended at the airport after nine protesters locked themselves together on the runway and erected a tripod.
Hide Caption
14 of 34
Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, shows an iPhone 7 to performer Maddie Ziegler during the company&#39;s annual press event in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/09/07/technology/apple-iphone-7-launch/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Apple unveiled&lt;/a&gt; the new iPhone 7 smartphone and a new, waterproof Apple Watch, among other products.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, shows an iPhone 7 to performer Maddie Ziegler during the company's annual press event in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 7. Apple unveiled the new iPhone 7 smartphone and a new, waterproof Apple Watch, among other products.
Hide Caption
15 of 34
A hot air balloon flies above a forest in Arnsberg, Germany, on Thursday, September 8.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A hot air balloon flies above a forest in Arnsberg, Germany, on Thursday, September 8.
Hide Caption
16 of 34
People look at the ceiling of the newly restored rotunda inside the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, September 6.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
People look at the ceiling of the newly restored rotunda inside the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, September 6.
Hide Caption
17 of 34
Eighty-five-year-old Yvette Florens, right, kisses her 113-year-old mother, Honorine Rondello, at a retirement home in Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume, France, on Wednesday, September 7. Born in Paimpol, France, on July 28, 1903, Rondello is now the oldest person in France.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Eighty-five-year-old Yvette Florens, right, kisses her 113-year-old mother, Honorine Rondello, at a retirement home in Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume, France, on Wednesday, September 7. Born in Paimpol, France, on July 28, 1903, Rondello is now the oldest person in France.
Hide Caption
18 of 34
Rapper Kanye West performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday, September 5, as part of his &quot;Saint Pablo Tour.&quot;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Rapper Kanye West performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday, September 5, as part of his "Saint Pablo Tour."
Hide Caption
19 of 34
A model of the Hindu god Ganesha is submerged in a pond during a festival in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 6. The elephant-headed Ganesha is revered as a remover of obstacles.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A model of the Hindu god Ganesha is submerged in a pond during a festival in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 6. The elephant-headed Ganesha is revered as a remover of obstacles.
Hide Caption
20 of 34
People cross a street after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/08/us/texas-high-school-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a shooting at Alpine High School&lt;/a&gt; in Alpine, Texas, on Thursday, September 8. One student shot and wounded another before fatally shooting herself Thursday morning at the western Texas high school, a sheriff said.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
People cross a street after a shooting at Alpine High School in Alpine, Texas, on Thursday, September 8. One student shot and wounded another before fatally shooting herself Thursday morning at the western Texas high school, a sheriff said.
Hide Caption
21 of 34
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wears a prayer shawl during a church service at Great Faith Ministries in Detroit on Saturday, September 3. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/03/politics/donald-trump-black-voters-detroit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump addressed a largely African-American audience&lt;/a&gt; for the first time as a presidential candidate, delivering a message of unity.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wears a prayer shawl during a church service at Great Faith Ministries in Detroit on Saturday, September 3. Trump addressed a largely African-American audience for the first time as a presidential candidate, delivering a message of unity.
Hide Caption
22 of 34
Rescuers survey damage and destruction caused by a mudslide in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on Wednesday, September 7. At least nine people died and two people were missing from the small town, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.reuters.com/article/us-guatemala-mudslide-idUSKCN11D275?il=0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Reuters reported&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Rescuers survey damage and destruction caused by a mudslide in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, on Wednesday, September 7. At least nine people died and two people were missing from the small town, Reuters reported.
Hide Caption
23 of 34
A pest control worker fumigates a classroom in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday, September 4.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A pest control worker fumigates a classroom in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday, September 4.
Hide Caption
24 of 34
Police stand outside a residence near the scene of a shooting in Chicago on Sunday, September 4. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-chicago-violence-labor-day-tuesday-20160906-story.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to the Chicago Tribune&lt;/a&gt;, the city&#39;s 500th homicide of the year took place over Labor Day weekend. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/06/us/chicago-homicides-visual-guide/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;500 homicides. 9 months. 1 American city.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Police stand outside a residence near the scene of a shooting in Chicago on Sunday, September 4. According to the Chicago Tribune, the city's 500th homicide of the year took place over Labor Day weekend. 500 homicides. 9 months. 1 American city.
Hide Caption
25 of 34
Bill Cosby arrives for a hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, September 6. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/06/us/bill-cosby-sex-abuse-hearing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A judge in Pennsylvania has set a June 5, 2017, court date&lt;/a&gt; for the 79-year-old entertainer, who has pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Bill Cosby arrives for a hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, September 6. A judge in Pennsylvania has set a June 5, 2017, court date for the 79-year-old entertainer, who has pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.
Hide Caption
26 of 34
Allen Mills&#39; Border Collie, Sis, herds a group of sheep during a sheepherding competition in Midway, Utah, on Sunday, September 4.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Allen Mills' Border Collie, Sis, herds a group of sheep during a sheepherding competition in Midway, Utah, on Sunday, September 4.
Hide Caption
27 of 34
A boy receives medical attention after a reported airstrike in the rebel-held area of Douma, Syria, on Wednesday, September 7. The war in Syria is now in its fifth year.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A boy receives medical attention after a reported airstrike in the rebel-held area of Douma, Syria, on Wednesday, September 7. The war in Syria is now in its fifth year.
Hide Caption
28 of 34
NASA astronaut Jeff Williams and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka touch down near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, September 7. The US-Russian crew -- carried to Earth by the Soyuz capsule -- landed safely after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
NASA astronaut Jeff Williams and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka touch down near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, September 7. The US-Russian crew -- carried to Earth by the Soyuz capsule -- landed safely after a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.
Hide Caption
29 of 34
A crowd watches a performance during the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/07/sport/paralympics-opening-ceremony-rio-2016-5-things/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games&lt;/a&gt; at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janiero on Wednesday, September 7.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
A crowd watches a performance during the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janiero on Wednesday, September 7.
Hide Caption
30 of 34
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks with reporters aboard her new campaign plane at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, on Monday, September 5.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks with reporters aboard her new campaign plane at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, on Monday, September 5.
Hide Caption
31 of 34
People watch as an Indian Space Research Organization satellite launches from Sriharikota, India, on Thursday, September 8.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
People watch as an Indian Space Research Organization satellite launches from Sriharikota, India, on Thursday, September 8.
Hide Caption
32 of 34
Children catch money thrown from a church tower in gratitude for favors received from the Virgin Mary at an annual ceremony in Guarambare, Paraguay, on Wednesday, September 7.
Photos: The week in 34 photos
Children catch money thrown from a church tower in gratitude for favors received from the Virgin Mary at an annual ceremony in Guarambare, Paraguay, on Wednesday, September 7.
Hide Caption
33 of 34
An honor guard looks out a bus window ahead of US President Barack Obama&#39;s arrival in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, September 3. World leaders were gathering in the city for the 11th G-20 Summit. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/02/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0902/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 35 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 34 photos
An honor guard looks out a bus window ahead of US President Barack Obama's arrival in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, September 3. World leaders were gathering in the city for the 11th G-20 Summit. See last week in 35 photos
Hide Caption
34 of 34
01 weekinphotos 090902 weekinphotos 090903 weekinphotos 090904 weekinphotos 090905 weekinphotos 090906 weekinphotos 090907 weekinphotos 090908 weekinphotos 090909 weekinphotos 090910 weekinphotos 090911 weekinphotos 090912 weekinphotos 090913 weekinphotos 090914 weekinphotos 090915 weekinphotos 090916 weekinphotos 090917 weekinphotos 090918 weekinphotos 090919 weekinphotos 090920 weekinphotos 090921 weekinphotos 090922 weekinphotos 090923 weekinphotos 090924 weekinphotos 090925 weekinphotos 090926 weekinphotos 090927 weekinphotos 090928 weekinphotos 090929 weekinphotos 090930 weekinphotos 090931 weekinphotos 090932 weekinphotos 090933 weekinphotos 090934 weekinphotos 0909
Take a look at 34 photos of the week from September 2 through September 9.