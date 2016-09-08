Paris (CNN) Three women who were likely planning an "imminent and violent" attack were arrested near Paris on Thursday, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

According to Cazeneuve, the women, whom he referred to as radicalized, were arrested in connection with gas cylinders found this week inside a car left in front of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

One police officer was injured in the shoulder when one woman attacked him with a knife in Boussy-Saint-Antoine, southeast of Paris, the minister told reporters. The injury was not life-threatening.

"I would like to express my gratitude to him and to his colleagues who had to open fire when faced with individuals armed with knives," Cazeneuve said.

One of the women also was hurt.

Read More