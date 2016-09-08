Breaking News

Texas high school shooting: 1 shot; 2 on loose, police say

By Jason Hanna and Joe Sutton, CNN

Updated 11:31 AM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

(CNN)One person was shot at Alpine High School in western Texas on Thursday morning, and two shooters are believed to be on the loose, the Brewster County Sheriff's office said.

The school, which has about 280 students, initially was placed on lockdown, the school district said. But by 9:40 a.m., students were being evacuated, the Alpine Avalanche newspaper said on its Facebook page.
People cross a street as Alpine High School is evacuated following a shooting there Thursday morning.
In a post reporting the evacuation, the Avalanche included an image of people gathering outside, along a street.
    The school is in Alpine, a community of about 6,500 people roughly 200 miles southeast of El Paso.
    Thursday's shooting came just over two weeks after the new school year began.

    CNN's Roxanne Garcia contributed to this report.