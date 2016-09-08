Story highlights Four officers fired, seven suspended for involvement in sex scandal

Probe began after suicide of officer accused of having sex with underage prostitute

(CNN) Four police officers in Oakland, California, have been fired for involvement in a department-wide sex scandal, Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a press conference Wednesday.

An additional seven officers were suspended without pay, and another is receiving counseling, according to CNN affiliate KRON4.

The four Oakland Police Department officers who were terminated also face charges of attempted sexual assault, lewd conduct in public, assisting in the crime of prostitution, being untruthful to investigators, and failing to report a violation of law for not disclosing that a minor had sexual contact with police.

The seven suspended officers are accused of accessing a law enforcement database for personal gain, failing to report a violation of the law, and bringing disrepute to the department.

Schaaf said at the press conference that the firings and suspensions send "a loud and clear message that we hold our officers to nothing but the highest standards of professionalism and integrity."

