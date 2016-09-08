Georgia policeman charged with raping woman on way to jail

Story highlights Woman says Riverdale, Georgia, police officer raped her en route to Clayton County Jail

Tire shop workers say alleged victim dropped by asking for surveillance footage, WSB reports

(CNN) A Georgia police officer is accused of raping a woman while he was transporting her to a jail in an Atlanta suburb, state authorities say.

Former Riverdale Police officer James Larry Robinson Jr., 36, of Jonesboro is charged with rape and sexual assault against a person in custody. He appeared in court Wednesday, and bond was denied, according to the Clayton County Court clerk's office.

The alleged victim made the complaint against the officer August 7, prompting a Georgia Bureau of Investigation inquiry, said GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles.

The woman says Robinson was taking her from the Riverdale Police Department to the Clayton County Jail when he pulled alongside an empty building and assaulted her, according to CNN affiliate WSB

The building is next to a custom tire shop, and workers there say the upset woman came by the shop and requested footage from their security cameras, WSB reported.

Read More