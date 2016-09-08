Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Pipeline protests. Swimmer sanctions. Candidate critiques. It's Thursday, and here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Iran
Well, this is getting quite expensive.The Obama administration now says it's made two more cash payments to Iran, after giving it $400 million in January. So that's a total of $1.3 BILLION in cash, given to a nation we don't get along with very well. The administration swears up and down it's all to resolve a failed arms deal, but Republican critics say it's nothing more than a ransom paid for the release of four American prisoners.
2. Campaign 2016
We don't know who looked more presidential during last night's "Commander in Chief" forum, but we do know who it ticked off. Clinton supporters were ticked because Donald Trump defended a tweet that seemed to suggest sex assaults in the military would stop if women weren't allowed. Trump supporters were ticked that Hillary Clinton kind of blew off questions about her emails. And everyone was ticked at host Matt Lauer, for apparently lobbying softballs at Trump and spending too much time on Clinton's emails.
3. Ryan Lochte
(Lying about) Crime doesn't pay. And Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte will find that out today. The US Olympic Committee is expected to suspend him for 10 months for his wild story about being robbed at gunpoint in Rio. He can't swim in next year's world championships either. But hey, at least he's got "Dancing with the Stars."
4. Ferguson
A prominent activist who led the Ferguson protests was found shot to death in the charred remains of a car. Darren Seals forcefully spoke out on race issues and against police brutality. It was he who comforted Michael Brown's distraught mother after a grand jury declined to indict Officer Darren Wilson. Cops say his homicide is unrelated to that of Deandre Joshua, who too was found burned and shot to death.
5. Dakota Access Pipeline
It's a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and really change the landscape of US crude oil supply. But depending on who you ask, the Dakota Access Pipeline will a) reduce our reliance on foreign oil, bring in $156 million in taxes, and add up to 12,000 jobs OR b) destroy the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's sacred sites, emit more greenhouse gases and possibly contaminate water supplies. We'll find out tomorrow if a judge gives it the green light.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
'I will always love you'
A dying mother's last letter to her young daughter, thought to be lost forever, reappears in a British bookstore. You have to read it.
Crimson tide
A river in Russia has turned bright red. People are pointing fingers at a nearby nickel plant, whose owners will only say, "who us?"
Chase the booze away
Drink a lot and you're at a higher risk for cancer. But exercise can "cancel out" that risk. So, just plan on running home from the bar from now on.
Love bugs
They've been together for almost six decades. But these "Notebook"-inspired photos prove the fire still burns hot for this couple.
Lend me your ear
Yeah, yeah, Apple's got a new iPhone coming out, but all anybody wants to talk about are the fancy new wireless ear buds that cost $159!
AND FINALLY ...
Pop star
The first day of school is awkward enough, and then it turns into a hot mess as this teacher warbles her way through a medley of pop music hits.