Yosemite National Park to expand by 400 acres

By Madison Park and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Updated 4:55 AM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

Yosemite National Park is one of the country&#39;s iconic national parks, with more than 4 million visitors annually. Visitors with limited time should try to see Olmsted Point, shown here along Tioga Road, looking east toward Tenaya Lake. Click through the gallery to see more stunning views of the park.
Yosemite National Park is one of the country's iconic national parks, with more than 4 million visitors annually. Visitors with limited time should try to see Olmsted Point, shown here along Tioga Road, looking east toward Tenaya Lake. Click through the gallery to see more stunning views of the park.
Another view of Half Dome from Cook&#39;s Meadow shows the glorious colors at sunset.
Another view of Half Dome from Cook's Meadow shows the glorious colors at sunset.
Hikers on the Lower Yosemite Fall Trail can enjoy this view of Lower Yosemite Falls from the trail&#39;s footbridge.
Hikers on the Lower Yosemite Fall Trail can enjoy this view of Lower Yosemite Falls from the trail's footbridge.
Walk through the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias to see the sequoias known as the Bachelor and the Three Graces.
Walk through the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias to see the sequoias known as the Bachelor and the Three Graces.
Enjoy the breathtaking view of Yosemite Falls, seen here from Cook&#39;s Meadow in the spring.
Enjoy the breathtaking view of Yosemite Falls, seen here from Cook's Meadow in the spring.
American black bears often forage in the park in the spring. Make sure to take precautions when viewing wildlife in the parks.
American black bears often forage in the park in the spring. Make sure to take precautions when viewing wildlife in the parks.
Drive up to Glacier Point to get a sense of Yosemite&#39;s size and get an impressive view of Half Dome (seen here at sunset from Glacier Point).
Drive up to Glacier Point to get a sense of Yosemite's size and get an impressive view of Half Dome (seen here at sunset from Glacier Point).
(CNN)Thanks to a generous land donation, Yosemite National Park will grow by an additional 400 acres of wetlands and meadow habitat on its western boundary. It is the largest planned expansion for the California park in nearly 70 years, said Tim Ahern of the group Trust for Public Land.

The San Francisco-based conservation group purchased the land, known as Ackerson Meadow, from private owners for $2.3 million earlier this year. On Thursday, Trust for Public Land donated the estate to Yosemite National Park.
    The new addition encompasses forests and meadows that blossom with wildflowers. It's also home to several types of wildlife, including songbirds and black bears.
    Yosemite National Park Superintendent Don Neubacher called it a "generous donation" that will "preserve critical meadow habitat."
    "This meadow is a remarkable gift to the American people, coming at a historic time as we celebrate the Centennial of the National Park Service," he said in a statement.
    The latest addition is the largest since 1949.
    But not everyone had supported the expansion plans.
    The local newspaper reported that residents of Tuolumne County had wanted the land to stay private so their cattle would have a place to graze.
    Yosemite is the country's fourth most popular national park, generating $535 million in economic benefits, according to the park. Located in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, the park is home to Yosemite Falls, the tallest waterfall in North America, and rock formations such as Half Dome and El Capitan.
    CNN's Braden Walker contributed to this report