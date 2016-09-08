Breaking News

Online crowdfunding launched to preserve China's Great Wall

By Serenitie Wang and Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 6:01 AM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

The Great Wall of China's disappearance
The Great Wall of China's disappearance Lu Stout intv_00003117

    The slow erosion of the Great Wall of China

(CNN)The Great Wall needs you!

That's the message from a group protecting China's -- perhaps the world's -- most famous monument.
A online crowdfunding campaign to raise $1.6 million (11 million yuan) has been launched by the China Foundation for Culture Heritage Conservation, a semi-official organization.
    So far, around 385,000 yuan has been gathered from more than 24,000 pledgers.
    "Despite the support from the central government, a large part of the Great Wall is at risk and disappearing," said Dong Yaohui, deputy director of the Great Wall of China Society, an NGO that is also involved with the crowdfunding campaign.
    The ancient fortification snakes for 13,000 miles (21,000 kilometers) across northern China, running through nine provinces.
    Many local governments don't have enough funding to preserve the Great Wall, nor is there enough manpower, says Dong.
    For hiking and photography enthusiasts, there is no better place on the Great Wall of China than the dramatic and difficult Jiankou section, says CNN cameraman Brad Olson. Located about 90 km from Beijing, the Ming Dynasty relic is best entered from the north through the village of Xizhazi in Beijing&#39;s Huairou District. As the section is about 9 miles (18 km) long with rugged terrain, Olsen covered it over four visits, once during each season.
    Spring. A former watchtower, the Nine-eyed Tower is the largest of its kind on the wall.
    Soldiers&#39; barracks are located nearby, behind the tower.
    Summer. An ancient pine tree stands by Beijing Jie (Beijing Knot), where three sections of the wall meet. A difficult place to get to, getting down is even harder, Olson says.
    Autumn. The foliage shows off its best colors around the General&#39;s Tower, although pollution can still create hazy conditions.
    Although the wall has not been maintained for the last 450 years or so, the bricks and mortar dating from the Ming Dynasty are in surprisingly good condition, Olson says.
    Winter. Only a few hardy souls visit the wall during the cold months.
    The middle section of Jiankou is built into a jagged rock wall. It is passable, but there is a risk of falling off the wall. Olson recommends hiring a local guide in Xizhazi village.
    The money will be used to restore a 500-year-old and 460-meter-long section of the Great Wall located in Xifengkou, Hebei Province.
    The organizers also hope the campaign will raise awareness of the many threats facing the Great Wall.
    Built in different stages from the third century B.C. to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the wall was built to defend an empire but parts of it are now crumbling.
    Bricks have been stolen to build houses, for agriculture or to sell as souvenirs to tourists -- exacerbating the natural erosion wrought by wind, rain and sandstorms.
    According to a 2014 survey by the society, only about 8.2% of the Great Wall is in good condition.
    Since 2005, China's central government has allocated $285 million (1.9 billion yuan) to a long-term project to restore the Great Wall section by section.
    It's also a UNESCO world heritage site but Dong said the body doesn't provide funding.
    UNESCO didn't respond to a request for comment.
