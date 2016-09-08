(CNN) The Great Wall needs you!

That's the message from a group protecting China's -- perhaps the world's -- most famous monument.

A online crowdfunding campaign to raise $1.6 million (11 million yuan) has been launched by the China Foundation for Culture Heritage Conservation, a semi-official organization.

So far, around 385,000 yuan has been gathered from more than 24,000 pledgers.

"Despite the support from the central government, a large part of the Great Wall is at risk and disappearing," said Dong Yaohui, deputy director of the Great Wall of China Society, an NGO that is also involved with the crowdfunding campaign.

