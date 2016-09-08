Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
China's ancient cultural sites under threat – The Great Wall stretches from Hebei province in the east to Gansu province to the west, and stretches over 220,000 kilometers.
Fujian Tulou – Tulou structures have existed for over 2,000 years. They were built by Hakka people. 46 Tulou structures, located in Fujian, are UNESCO world heritage sites.
The Cheng Kan Village – The Cheng Kan Village is a historic village located in Anhui, a province in southern China. The village was built during the Ming Dynasty. This is one of the best examples of how villages and cities were planned. This one follows an eight diagram layout -- a Taoist concept embodying yin and yang.
Dazu Rock Carvings – The Dazu District is located in Chongqing. The Dazu Rock Carvings, which date back to the 9th century, are designated as a UNESCO heritage site. The artwork shows a fusion of Buddhist, Taoist and Confucian beliefs.
Guizhou Villages – One of the minorities that is known to reside in the Guizhou area is the Dong ethnic group. Many Dong women in the village prefer to wear traditional dress, pictured above.
Ancient City of Ping Yao – Pingyao, located in Shanxi province, is a traditional Han Chinese city that was established in the 14th century. It was considered to be the financial center of China from the 19th to early 20th century.
Lion Grove Garden – The Lion Grove Garden, located in Suzhou, was first built during the Yuan Dynasty in 1342. The garden was once home to the famed Chinese-American architect, I.M. Pei, and was repurchased by the family in the 1980s. Pei cites the Lion Grove Garden as a prominent influence in his work.
The Mogao Grottoes – The Mogao Grottoes are located in the Gansu province in northwest China. The site was first constructed in 166 AD features Buddhist art from the 4th to 14th century.
The Mogao Grottoes – The Mogao Grottoes is hailed for its architecture, but also features caves, wall paintings, sculptures and cultural relics. Conservation plans for the Mogao Grottoes is currently in the works to fight against deterioration factors, such as increased tourism and climate change.
Purple Cloud Temple – The Purple Cloud Temple is located in the Wudang Mountains, a Taoist temple in Hubei province. Buildings here date back to the 7th century.
The Longmen Grottoes – The Longmen Grottoes are located in Hunan province. The grottoes contain a large collection of Chinese art from the Northern Wei and Tang Dynasties and are all devoted to Buddhism. The Longmen Grottoes are currently protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Summer Palace – Beijing's Summer Palace was first built in 1750. Although it was significantly destroyed in 1860, as a result of the Opium War and the Boxer Rebellion in 1900, it has since been restored and open to the public since 1924.
Guizhou Villages – Guizhou, located in southwest China, is home to several villages housing ethnic minorities in China. The Dali Dong village in Guizhou, will be one of the pilot project sites for the Global Heritage Fund. The Global Heritage Fund is trying to help preserve the architecture and culture of Guizhou's minority villages.
The Great Wall – The Great Wall was initially build as a military defense system against invasions from the north. Construction of the wall began in the 3rd century BC to the 17th century AD.
Ming Tombs – The Ming Tombs are located just outside of Beijing, and currently serve as the burial ground for 13 emperors. The Ming Tomb complex is over 15 square miles wide.
Ming Tombs – The layout of the tombs have been chosen due to their auspicious locations, and are laid out according to Chinese hierarchical rules, as well as to accommodate for the spirits of the dead.
Forbidden City – The Forbidden City served as home for the Chinese government, for over five centuries. It was the residence to emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties from the 15th to 20th century.