Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Online crowdfunding launched to preserve China's Great Wall

By Serenitie Wang and Katie Hunt, CNN

Updated 9:52 PM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Great Wall of China's disappearance Lu Stout intv_00003117
The Great Wall of China's disappearance Lu Stout intv_00003117

    JUST WATCHED

    The slow erosion of the Great Wall of China

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The slow erosion of the Great Wall of China 01:54

(CNN)The Great Wall needs you!

That's the message from a group protecting China's -- perhaps the world's -- most famous monument.
A online crowdfunding campaign to raise $1.6 million (11 million yuan) has been launched by the China Foundation for Culture Heritage Conservation, a semi-official organization.
    So far, around 385,000 yuan has been gathered from more than 24,000 pledgers.
    "Despite the support from the central government, a large part of the Great Wall is at risk and disappearing," said Dong Yaohui, deputy director of the Great Wall of China Society, an NGO that is also involved with the crowdfunding campaign.
    Read More
    The Great Wall stretches from Hebei province in the east to Gansu province to the west, and stretches over 220,000 kilometers.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    China's ancient cultural sites under threatThe Great Wall stretches from Hebei province in the east to Gansu province to the west, and stretches over 220,000 kilometers.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Tulou structures have existed for over 2,000 years. They were built by Hakka people. 46 Tulou structures, located in Fujian, are UNESCO world heritage sites.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Fujian TulouTulou structures have existed for over 2,000 years. They were built by Hakka people. 46 Tulou structures, located in Fujian, are UNESCO world heritage sites.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    The Cheng Kan Village is a historic village located in Anhui, a province in southern China. The village was built during the Ming Dynasty. This is one of the best examples of how villages and cities were planned. This one follows an eight diagram layout -- a Taoist concept embodying yin and yang.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Cheng Kan VillageThe Cheng Kan Village is a historic village located in Anhui, a province in southern China. The village was built during the Ming Dynasty. This is one of the best examples of how villages and cities were planned. This one follows an eight diagram layout -- a Taoist concept embodying yin and yang.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    The Dazu District is located in Chongqing. The Dazu Rock Carvings, which date back to the 9th century, are designated as a UNESCO heritage site. The artwork shows a fusion of Buddhist, Taoist and Confucian beliefs.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Dazu Rock CarvingsThe Dazu District is located in Chongqing. The Dazu Rock Carvings, which date back to the 9th century, are designated as a UNESCO heritage site. The artwork shows a fusion of Buddhist, Taoist and Confucian beliefs.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    One of the minorities that is known to reside in the Guizhou area is the Dong ethnic group. Many Dong women in the village prefer to wear traditional dress, pictured above.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Guizhou VillagesOne of the minorities that is known to reside in the Guizhou area is the Dong ethnic group. Many Dong women in the village prefer to wear traditional dress, pictured above.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Pingyao, located in Shanxi province, is a traditional Han Chinese city that was established in the 14th century. It was considered to be the financial center of China from the 19th to early 20th century.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Ancient City of Ping YaoPingyao, located in Shanxi province, is a traditional Han Chinese city that was established in the 14th century. It was considered to be the financial center of China from the 19th to early 20th century.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    The Lion Grove Garden, located in Suzhou, was first built during the Yuan Dynasty in 1342. The garden was once home to the famed Chinese-American architect, I.M. Pei, and was repurchased by the family in the 1980s. Pei cites the Lion Grove Garden as a prominent influence in his work.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Lion Grove GardenThe Lion Grove Garden, located in Suzhou, was first built during the Yuan Dynasty in 1342. The garden was once home to the famed Chinese-American architect, I.M. Pei, and was repurchased by the family in the 1980s. Pei cites the Lion Grove Garden as a prominent influence in his work.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    The Mogao Grottoes are located in the Gansu province in northwest China. The site was first constructed in 166 AD features Buddhist art from the 4th to 14th century.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Mogao GrottoesThe Mogao Grottoes are located in the Gansu province in northwest China. The site was first constructed in 166 AD features Buddhist art from the 4th to 14th century.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    The Mogao Grottoes is hailed for its architecture, but also features caves, wall paintings, sculptures and cultural relics. Conservation plans for the Mogao Grottoes is currently in the works to fight against deterioration factors, such as increased tourism and climate change.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Mogao GrottoesThe Mogao Grottoes is hailed for its architecture, but also features caves, wall paintings, sculptures and cultural relics. Conservation plans for the Mogao Grottoes is currently in the works to fight against deterioration factors, such as increased tourism and climate change.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    The Purple Cloud Temple is located in the Wudang Mountains, a Taoist temple in Hubei province. Buildings here date back to the 7th century.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Purple Cloud TempleThe Purple Cloud Temple is located in the Wudang Mountains, a Taoist temple in Hubei province. Buildings here date back to the 7th century.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    The Longmen Grottoes are located in Hunan province. The grottoes contain a large collection of Chinese art from the Northern Wei and Tang Dynasties and are all devoted to Buddhism. The Longmen Grottoes are currently protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Longmen GrottoesThe Longmen Grottoes are located in Hunan province. The grottoes contain a large collection of Chinese art from the Northern Wei and Tang Dynasties and are all devoted to Buddhism. The Longmen Grottoes are currently protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Beijing&#39;s Summer Palace was first built in 1750. Although it was significantly destroyed in 1860, as a result of the Opium War and the Boxer Rebellion in 1900, it has since been restored and open to the public since 1924.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Summer PalaceBeijing's Summer Palace was first built in 1750. Although it was significantly destroyed in 1860, as a result of the Opium War and the Boxer Rebellion in 1900, it has since been restored and open to the public since 1924.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Guizhou, located in southwest China, is home to several villages housing ethnic minorities in China. The Dali Dong village in Guizhou, will be one of the pilot project sites for the Global Heritage Fund. The Global Heritage Fund is trying to help preserve the architecture and culture of Guizhou&#39;s minority villages.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Guizhou VillagesGuizhou, located in southwest China, is home to several villages housing ethnic minorities in China. The Dali Dong village in Guizhou, will be one of the pilot project sites for the Global Heritage Fund. The Global Heritage Fund is trying to help preserve the architecture and culture of Guizhou's minority villages.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    The Great Wall was initially build as a military defense system against invasions from the north. Construction of the wall began in the 3rd century BC to the 17th century AD.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Great WallThe Great Wall was initially build as a military defense system against invasions from the north. Construction of the wall began in the 3rd century BC to the 17th century AD.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    The Ming Tombs are located just outside of Beijing, and currently serve as the burial ground for 13 emperors. The Ming Tomb complex is over 15 square miles wide.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Ming TombsThe Ming Tombs are located just outside of Beijing, and currently serve as the burial ground for 13 emperors. The Ming Tomb complex is over 15 square miles wide.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    The layout of the tombs have been chosen due to their auspicious locations, and are laid out according to Chinese hierarchical rules, as well as to accommodate for the spirits of the dead.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Ming TombsThe layout of the tombs have been chosen due to their auspicious locations, and are laid out according to Chinese hierarchical rules, as well as to accommodate for the spirits of the dead.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    The Forbidden City served as home for the Chinese government, for over five centuries. It was the residence to emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties from the 15th to 20th century.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Forbidden CityThe Forbidden City served as home for the Chinese government, for over five centuries. It was the residence to emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties from the 15th to 20th century.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    china heritage great wall 205.China heritage sites.Tulou02.China heritage sites.ani-ancient-village03.China heritage sites.dazu-rock-carvingsChina rural life chillischian heritage Shanxi Province04.China heritage sites.Suzhou-gardenschina heriage Dunhuang Caveschina heriage Dunhuang Caves 206.China heritage sites.wudang-ancient-building07.China heritage sites.Longmen Grottoes08.China heritage sites.Summer palaceChina rural life widechian heritage great wall 1china heriage ming tombschian heritage ming tombschina heritage forbidden city 1
    MORE: China's record-breaking glass bridge closes
    The ancient fortification snakes for 13,000 miles (21,000 kilometers) across northern China, running through nine provinces.
    Many local governments don't have enough funding to preserve the Great Wall, nor is there enough manpower, says Dong.
    For hiking and photography enthusiasts, there is no better place on the Great Wall of China than the dramatic and difficult Jiankou section, says CNN cameraman Brad Olson. Located about 90 km from Beijing, the Ming Dynasty relic is best entered from the north through the village of Xizhazi in Beijing&#39;s Huairou District. As the section is about 9 miles (18 km) long with rugged terrain, Olsen covered it over four visits, once during each season.
    Photos:
    The Great Wall: JiankouFor hiking and photography enthusiasts, there is no better place on the Great Wall of China than the dramatic and difficult Jiankou section, says CNN cameraman Brad Olson. Located about 90 km from Beijing, the Ming Dynasty relic is best entered from the north through the village of Xizhazi in Beijing's Huairou District. As the section is about 9 miles (18 km) long with rugged terrain, Olsen covered it over four visits, once during each season.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Spring. A former watchtower, the Nine-eyed Tower is the largest of its kind on the wall.
    Photos:
    The Great Wall: JiankouSpring. A former watchtower, the Nine-eyed Tower is the largest of its kind on the wall.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    Soldiers&#39; barracks are located nearby, behind the tower.
    Photos:
    The Great Wall: JiankouSoldiers' barracks are located nearby, behind the tower.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    Summer. An ancient pine tree stands by Beijing Jie (Beijing Knot), where three sections of the wall meet. A difficult place to get to, getting down is even harder, Olson says.
    Photos:
    The Great Wall: JiankouSummer. An ancient pine tree stands by Beijing Jie (Beijing Knot), where three sections of the wall meet. A difficult place to get to, getting down is even harder, Olson says.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Autumn. The foliage shows off its best colors around the General&#39;s Tower, although pollution can still create hazy conditions.
    Photos:
    The Great Wall: JiankouAutumn. The foliage shows off its best colors around the General's Tower, although pollution can still create hazy conditions.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Although the wall has not been maintained for the last 450 years or so, the bricks and mortar dating from the Ming Dynasty are in surprisingly good condition, Olson says.
    Photos:
    The Great Wall: JiankouAlthough the wall has not been maintained for the last 450 years or so, the bricks and mortar dating from the Ming Dynasty are in surprisingly good condition, Olson says.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    Winter. Only a few hardy souls visit the wall during the cold months.
    Photos:
    The Great Wall: JiankouWinter. Only a few hardy souls visit the wall during the cold months.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    The middle section of Jiankou is built into a jagged rock wall. It is passable, but there is a risk of falling off the wall. Olson recommends hiring a local guide in Xizhazi village.
    Photos:
    The Great Wall: JiankouThe middle section of Jiankou is built into a jagged rock wall. It is passable, but there is a risk of falling off the wall. Olson recommends hiring a local guide in Xizhazi village.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    china great wall 1china great wall 3china great wall 5china great wall 7china great wall 9china great wall 11china great wall 13china great wall 15
    The money will be used to restore a 500-year-old and 460-meter-long section of the Great Wall located in Xifengkou, Hebei Province.
    The organizers also hope the campaign will raise awareness of the many threats facing the Great Wall.
    Built in different stages from the third century B.C. to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the wall was built to defend an empire but parts of it are now crumbling.
    Bricks have been stolen to build houses, for agriculture or to sell as souvenirs to tourists -- exacerbating the natural erosion wrought by wind, rain and sandstorms.
    According to a 2014 survey by the society, only about 8.2% of the Great Wall is in good condition.
    Since 2005, China's central government has allocated $285 million (1.9 billion yuan) to a long-term project to restore the Great Wall section by section.
    It's also a UNESCO world heritage site but Dong said the body doesn't provide funding.
    UNESCO didn't respond to a request for comment.
    MORE: 10 things Hangzhou does better than Shanghai